Week two of the NFL season is almost complete and the crazy twists and turns have dominated the news cycle. Incredible comeback wins, unlikely poor performances, and surprise stars owned the second week of the NFL season. It’s too early to declare certain teams true contenders or pretenders, but there are lessons that the Eagles should learn from Sunday’s slate of contests.

No lead is safe: regardless of who is at quarterback

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best quarterbacks in football with Lamar Jackson. The Ravens QB dominated throughout the contest, but the team itself ended up blowing a 21-point lead and losing to Tua and the Miami Dolphins.

Jared Goff, Derek Carr, Jacoby Brissett, and Matt Stafford all blew leads themselves with their defense either losing their games or making one play to salvage their season.

The quarterback’s job is to put up points. As long as the offense continues to move the ball effectively, there is no real reason to blame the player if a lead is blown and they put up over 30+ points. The Ravens are a great example, and the Eagles could be as well.

The Lions’ comeback in week one was not because of Jalen Hurts (who helped put up over 30 points, and 300 total yards) and if it happens again in Minnesota, Philly’s quarterback should not be seen as the scapegoat.

The grass isn’t always greener

The Indianapolis Colts traded away Carson Wentz because they blamed him for the debacle that was the end of the 2021 season. The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson because they needed a better quarterback. The 49ers tried everything in their power to move Jimmy G before the season started, and the Panthers and Browns have been looking for better QB options for years.

Week two showed fans and analysts alike that the grass isn’t always greener. The Colts, after losing 24-0 and falling to 0-1-1 look like the biggest mess in football with Matt Ryan: a proven winner and leader. Is it still Wentz’s fault in Indy?

Russell Wilson was anemic on Sunday for Denver, with the Broncos winning a 16-9 drudge-fest against Houston. There was nothing impressive coming in Denver.

And after weeks of the 49ers and Panthers touting offensive upgrades, JimmyG is back at the helm due to an injury to Trey Lance, and the Panthers are 0-2.

The Eagles franchise and their fans better be careful when discussing if Jalen Hurts should be replaced.

NFC is Wide Open

Through two weeks of the NFL season, the NFC hasn’t looked as wide open as it is in years. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked mortal again playing in New Orleans, and haven’t scored more than 20 points a game through two contests.

The Packers dominated the Bears, but there are still some major concerns with their passing game. The Rams needed the final seconds to hold off the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles, and Cardinals are all playoff teams from last year. Each team has flaws and two are down to their backup quarterbacks. Even the teams behind them: Saints, Vikings, and Commanders, haven’t looked unbeatable.

The top seed in the conference is there for the taking for any team that is looking to play consistent and careful football.

A strong performance on Monday night could very well have the Eagles thinking of a top seed in the NFC. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler