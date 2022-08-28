For the Philadelphia Eagles, preseason is officially in the rear-view mirror following a 48-10 demolition job courtesy of the Miami Dolphins. All eyes now turn to the season opener in Detroit and the roster cutdown process that precedes it. With all major catalysts now settled, the betting lines for the first game of the season have likely found a comfortable range. The question now is whether or not this is still a good time to bet on the Philadelphia Eagles in week one?

Eagles vs Lions betting information

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles -190

Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -4

Total: O/U 49.0

The Eagles were actually 3 point favorites just two weeks ago, which means that the spread has now risen over a key number. A 3-point line means that the team needs to win by at least field goal. If they win by 3 points, the bet would be considered a neutral result and while you wouldn’t win, you would receive your stake back. A 4-point spread would mean that the Eagles have to win by more than 3 points, adding just a little more spice into the equation.

It’s also worth noting that the Eagles only covered the spread 47% of the time last year, but as a favorite, covered 66% of the time. This at least shows us that when Sirianni’s troops are expected to deliver, they did so consistently. A lot has changed in the past few months and this Eagles team is far more equipped to handle those more challenging games, and make covering the spread as a favorite an even easier task.

The Detroit Lions

The Lions were a trainwreck last year, going 3-13-1. However, they actually covered the spread 64% of the time, going 11-6. That’s largely because the spreads were so large due to how bad the team was.

Detroit did take some big strides this past offseason, setting them up for longer-term success. But are they at a level where they could really challenge this Eagles team? Even with their notable wideout additions, they still have to find a way past a very strong trio of cornerbacks and assume that Goff is going to have enough time in the pocket when being hounded by the likes of Hasson Reddick. The fact that the Eagles are less than a 7-point favorite against a Lions team fielding Jared Goff as its starting quarterback still feels like a steal in terms of value.

It’s hard to stray too far from the beaten path in week one. The Eagles are healthy and hungry going into the new season and are carrying an unbreakable wave of confidence thanks to its young core of playmakers who all possess dreamy leadership intangibles. Even as a 4-point favorite, betting the Eagles still feels like the best option.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire