Howie Roseman regrets drafting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson

If you’re a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, the name ‘Jalen Reagor’ will bring up a bucket full of emotions. But with the saga now over, GM Howie Roseman took to WIP to discuss the process that led to one of the most controversial decisions in recent memory.

In case you need a refresher, the Philadelphia Eagles opted to select TCU’s Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings could not believe their luck as they laughed their way to the podium to select LSU’s Justin Jefferson. A decision which would net them a wideout who has achieved back-to-back 1,400+ yard seasons already and a combined 17 touchdowns. Reagor’s two-year total receiving yards sit at 676 with only 3 touchdowns.

The Eagles traded Jalen Reagor to *checks notes* the Minnesota Vikings (???) last week, sending the TCU product to play alongside the man who will forever be intertwined with him, and who has dwarfed his career in every sense.

Howie Roseman opens up on the Jalen Reagor decision

Howie Roseman on @SportsRadioWIP says he wishes he had that moment back where #Eagles took Reagor over Justin Jefferson



Says one key lesson he learned was pick best player as opposed to picking a player for a role



(Jefferson was viewed as slot, Reagor on the outside/speed) — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 6, 2022

First and foremost, it’s beyond refreshing to hear that Roseman is able to be accountable for his actions, and admit when he’s wrong. Ego is something that will understandably be the rise and downfall of most GM’s in the NFL, as there has to be a real sense of self-assuredness behind every decision no matter how big or small.

Roseman’s growth is impressive

It’s not too long ago that Roseman found it ridiculously difficult to part ways with veteran players who were hurting the team, simply because it would be admitting defeat. Instead, the likes of Jason Peters were continuously brought back, with the logic looking less and less reasonable each time. This is a very different Howie Roseman and it shows just how far he’s come in a few short years.

The logic behind drafting Reagor over Jefferson makes total sense. The Eagles needed speed on the outside and Reagor ticked every box, while there were legitimate concerns that Jefferson would struggle to move his game to the outside at the next level. He made everyone look very silly, very quickly, but that’s the risk you take. The reasoning made sense, it didn’t pan out, and Howie Roseman has learned something from that which has impacted the way he drafts ever since.

The seeds of that fruit can be seen in this year’s class. Taking the best player available and trusting the coaches to build around the strengths of that player is what propelled the Birds to take a flyer on Nakobe Dean in the third round, while adding a superstar wideout in A.J Brown.

Howie Roseman may not get it right all the time, but if he’s willing to hold his hands up and amend his mistakes, that’s all fans can really ask for and this will be music to the ears of those in the City of Brotherly Love.

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire