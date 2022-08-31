BREAKING: Eagles trade Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles may have finalized their 53-man roster, but the work never truly stops. Jalen Reagor surprisingly made the cut despite there being plenty of speculation about his future in Philadelphia, but that was shortlived. Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday afternoon that the Eagles have traded their former first-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

The Jalen Reagor era is over

So in essence, the Philadelphia Eagles are getting a 2023 7th and a 2024 day-3 pick in return for the services of Reagor, who through two years in the NFL has only 695 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Considering that the Eagles gave up pick 101 for A.J Brown, they’ve essentially offloaded Reagor and ensured that the trade for A.J Brown was in essence, for a single first-round pick.

After the arrival of A.J brown, it became very clear that Reagor’s ceiling in Philadelphia was capped. Howie Roseman saw an opportunity and took full advantage of it, unwavering in the knowledge that it would mean likely admitting defeat on the development of Jalen Reagor. With Zach Pascal, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins all sharing a locker room together, it’s safe to say that the Eagles were wise to cash in on Reagor while he had some value before it likely depleted even further.

Reagor didn’t have it easy in Philadelphia. He went through personal struggles, succumbed to a lot of external social media pressure, and was never really able to live up to the hype. Watching DeVonta Smith ball out and then the Eagles acquire A.J brown, the trade benefits both parties as it gives Reagor a fresh start on a new team.

Although, the one team I absolutely would not have traded him to, is the one housing Justin Jefferson, who will forever be intertwined with Reagor as the wideout the Eagles passed on to draft him. Now he has to share a locker room and play alongside the man who was drafted only moments after he was, and blossomed into a star within a few short weeks at the NFL level.

The Eagles continue to add to their ever-growing war chest of draft picks which will undoubtedly be used as leverage to get even more picks in what has become a game of 3D Chess for Howie Roseman. The Jalen Reagor era is over in Philadelphia, and I think that’s best for everyone involved.

