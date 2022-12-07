Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies sign reliever Matt Strahm to a two-year deal

Phillies new reliever Matt Strahm
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 11: Matt Strahm (55) of the Boston Red Sox stares down a batter during the Wednesday evening MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Boston Red Sox on May 11, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire)

The Phillies hot stove is blazing hot. After signing Trea Turner on Monday, Philadelphia signed Taijuan Walker on Tuesday. Just when everyone on the East Coast was getting ready for bed, Dave Dombrowski fired up the stove once again.

The Phillies signed left-handed reliever Matt Strahm to a 2-year / 15 million dollar deal. The Phillies needed to replace Brad Hand as the second lefty in the bullpen, and they get their guy here in Strahm.

What the Phillies should expect

Strahm pitched for the Boston Red Sox last season and has spent most of his career with the San Diego Padres. The lefty pitched in 50 games last season, posting a 4-4 record with a 3.83 earned run average.

Matt Strahm is a middle-innings type of pitcher, so Phillies fans should temper expectations. Strahm struck out 52 batters in his 44.2 innings pitched. His 10.5 K/P is a solid number for a guy to whom the team will be paying $7.5 million dollars a year. For reference, Philadelphia paid Corey Knebel 10 million last season and Brad Hand $6 million.

He is not a guy with a lot of experience closing games, but he can get outs, something Philadelphia will look to rely on in 2023 and in 2024.

Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire

