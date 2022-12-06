Report: Phillies sign starter Taijuan Walker to 4-year contract

Coming into the offseason, the 2 biggest pieces the Phillies needed were a shortstop and a starting pitcher. On Monday, the Phillies signed Trea Turner to fill their shortstop needs.

Just a day later, the Phillies landed their 4th starter.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, sources tell ESPN. A day after signing Trea Turner, the Phillies add to their rotation with one of the top pitcher left on the free agent market. First on the scene was @ByRobertMurray. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2022

What can the Phillies expect?

The Phillies, as reported by Jeff Passan, are signing Taijuan Walker away from the New York Mets. As a Met, Walker went 19-16 with a 3.98 ERA and a 1.189 WHIP.

In 2021, Walker got his first career All-Star nod. That season was a tale of to halves for Walker. Before the mid-summer classic, Walker had a 2.66 ERA with a 3.02 FIP. After the All-Star Game, that turned into a 7.13 ERA and 6.79 FIP.

2022 was a more consistent year for Walker. He had a 3.49 ERA on the season. He posted a 2.6 bWAR and had a 12-5 record. There was a 2nd half drop-off as he had a 4.80 ERA.

In two games in Citizens Bank Park, Walker allowed six runs in 6IP in 2022. In 2021, he wasn’t much better, allowing seven runs in 12IP.

The contract will be for four years.

Source confirms reports: Phillies and Taijuan Walker agree to a four-year, $72 million deal. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) December 7, 2022

The AAV for the deal will be $18 million. Between Turner and Walker, the Phillies have added $45.3 million that will go against the luxury tax in 2023.

Walker’s arsenal includes a 4-seamer, sinker, splitter, slider, curveball, and cutter. He uses the 4-seamer and splitter over 25% each. His fastball averages 94 MPH.

Walker will most likely be slotted behind Ranger Suarez as the Phillies’ 4th starter with Bailey Falter pitching every 5th day. He’d split up the two lefties.

That could change later in the season as the Phillies’ top prospect is knocking at the door to the major league level. Andrew Painter made it all the way to Double-A Reading and had a 1.56 ERA across 3 levels.

Photo Credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire