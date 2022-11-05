Phillies vs Astros: Betting odds, TV schedule & betting preview for game 6

It all comes down to this. The Philadelphia Phillies let their series lead slip away and now trot into Houston needing a win tonight to keep the World Series alive. A failure to do so sees the dream end here. Can Topper’s troops pull one more magic trick out of the bag?

The Houston Astros hold a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and won the regular-season series 2-1.

Game 6 Phillies vs Astros info

Date: Saturday, November 5th | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

TV channel: Fox Sports

Betting preview

Money line: Philadelphia Phillies +133 | Houston Astros -150

Run Line: Philadelphia Phillies +1.5 -175 | Houston Astros -1.5 +140

Run total: Over/Under 6.5 -115

Pitching matchup

Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) vs Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.82 ERA)

All the weight of the world falls on the shoulders of Zack Wheeler. If there was ever a weekend Wheelsday to be had, this is it. He last pitched in game 2, allowing 5 runs in as many innings, while Valdez allowed a single run through 6.

This game 2 pitching rematch promises to be an intense one and it’s probably why the run total has now dipped below 7.

What the Phils really need is their bats to ignite as they failed to do over the last two games. They need guys like Rhys Hoskins to snap out of his slump and step up to the plate. Wheeler pitching at his best will only get the team so far. This has to be a complete performance from Topper’s Tots.

The Phillies are the underdogs here and understandably so, but if you’re looking for value, it does lie with the Phillies. In a must-win situation, can the comeback kids do it again?

