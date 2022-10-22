Phillies take pivotal Game 3 over Padres

The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of of the NLCS 4-2 on Friday night.

The Phillies got the crowd going early by bringing out 2008 World Series champion Matt Stairs to throw out the first pitch. Stairs’ homerun in the 2008 NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers is one of the greatest homeruns in Phillies history.

Kyle Schwarber would receive the pitch from Stairs, a very fitting choice. Schwarber’s home run against the Padres gave Phillies fans flashbacks to the legendary shot from ’08. The fans gave Matt a standing ovation, and underway this game went.

Schwarber Fest

Kyle Schwarber kept the energy going in Citizens Bank Park with a solo shot to lead off the game. Schwarber’s homerun gave the club the lead and they did not look back the rest of the night.

Since Wawa brought out Schwarber Fest, a Hoagiefest honoring Kyle’s 7 homeruns over the 13 days this summer, Kyle has hit a homerun in back to back games. Wawa is already a beloved institution in Philadelphia, but they are earning some brownie points with this promotion.

The Jean Segura Experience

In typical Phillies fashion, the game was far from over. Bad defense came back to bite the Phillies several times in this game. Jean Segura dropped what should have been an inning-ending double play, allowing for Juan Soto to score and the Padres tied the game 1-1. The ball smacked the side of Segura’s glove and since he did not gain control, it was ruled that the runner at second was also safe.

Segura would make up for his mistake at the plate. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jean would drive in Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm to make it a 3-1. The Phillies drove in yet another run with two outs, a formula for winning baseball games.

Jean would follow the big hit with some fantastic plays at second. Segura has been diving all over the field, just like Chase Utley back in the day.

The rollercoaster ride from Jean in this game has been a spectacle, to say the least.

Phillies Bullpen Delivers

Ranger Suarez would only go 5 innings in this game. Ranger was on his game tonight, but the Phillies could potentially play 5 games in 5 days. Keeping Ranger’s pitch count low, in case of a potential Game 7, was a conservative move by Thomson.

The sixth inning would go to Zach Eflin. The Phillies former starter converted reliever would deliver, throwing a scoreless frame. Eflin has looked good in the bullpen since coming back from injury and has been a huge asset in this playoff run.

Jose Alvarado would take the ball in the seventh. Jose has been another huge asset for the Phillies in this run, and his complete 180 this season has been a treat for the club. Alvarado delivered yet again for the Phillies striking out two and throwing a scoreless seventh. He started the eighth but after allowing a hit to Juan Soto, his night would be over.

Seranthony Dominguez would get the eighth and the ninth. He would be the first Phillies closer to get six outs in a playoff save since Tug McGraw in 1980. Dominguez was filthy yet again, and his ability to multiple innings has saved this team. Seranthony struck out Austin Nola and two other batters to win Game 3.

Looking Ahead

Ryan Howard will get the crowd started before Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies will take their 2-1 lead back to South Philly for another round with San Diego.

The Phillies have announced Bailey Falter as their starting pitcher for Game 4. He will be opposed by Mike Clevinger for San Diego. Expect Noah Syndergaard to also be active in this one. The bullpen will be asked to get a lot of outs in this game, but if the Phillies can pull it off, they will have a 3-1 and a chance to clinch at home on Sunday.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum