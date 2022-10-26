Bryce Harper has broken a ton of playoff records en route to the 2022 World Series

PHILADELPHIA- Bryce Harper has been a man on a mission this postseason.

His production at the plate has not just been good, it’s been historic.

Harper has had the highest batting average and OPS among all 339 players that had at least 40 plate appearances in a single postseason in that span of time, according to TruMediaSports.

In the last 15 years, there have been 339 players who have had at least 40 plate appearances in a single postseason.



Among that group, Bryce Harper's 2022 batting average (.419) and OPS (1.351) rank…



1st and 1st.



This is an all-time run.



Source: @TruMediaSports — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) October 23, 2022

Through 11 postseason games with the Phillies, Harper leads all batters with 18 hits. The next closest on the list is Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado with 13 hits.

“It’s really cool; it’s awesome,” said Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber. “Seeing the way that he’s in the box, taking control of his at-bats, it’s truly fun to watch. That’s what everyone kind of strives to be right there, being that locked in and putting in those quality at-bats every single time. He’s been phenomenal this whole postseason. We’ve got to keep going.”

Again, Harper hasn’t just been good, his play has been historic.

Bryce Harper and his insane playoff run

With his thunderous, go-ahead home run against the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS, Bryce Harper set the record for the most extra-base hits by a Phillie in a single postseason.

“He’s now a legend,’’ Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber said. “Everyone is going to remember this game, this moment, this time. It’s unbelievable.’’

Harper also extended his postseason hitting streak to ten games, the most in Phillies history.

“You have a guy who has a chance to go out and win MVP every single year,” said Hoskins, who became the sixth Phillie to record a multihomer game in the postseason. “There’s not that many of those guys on the face of the earth that can do that at the highest level. It’s incredible to see him really perk up and do this on the biggest stage in this game. I’m sure he’s got more in store for us, because that’s the type of ballplayer he is.”

In addition to his production, Hoskins said Bryce Harper’s leadership has also been instrumental in the Phillies’ success.

“It’s been awesome to see what he’s doing in the dugout as well and keeping guys going,” Hoskins said. “Obviously, he’s rolling, but just to have that energy in the dugout when he can’t be on the field, I think has been a big factor for a lot of us.”

Signed to a 13-year, $330 million deal in March 2019, Bryce Harper has been worth every penny for Philly. His professionalism, leadership, endless enthusiasm, and MVP-level output make him a pivotal component of a talented Phillies roster.

In the upcoming World Series, Bryce Harper will have a chance to expand his legacy even further.

“We got four more,” Harper said on the FOX postgame broadcast. “We’re going to bring this sh*t home, let’s go.”

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum