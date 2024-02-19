Premier League Odds: Man City are still favorites, but who should you back to win the title?

The Premier League season is nearing its final stanza. With around 12-13 games left to go for most teams, there are just a few hurdles remaining to determine who will lift the trophy in the 2023-24 campaign. With only 4 points separating the top 3, the title race is wide-open, but what do the bookmakers think?

Premier League odds: Manchester City are leading favorites

Manchester City -110 Liverpool +185 Arsenal +700 Tottenham Hotspur +10000 Aston Villa +13000

It should come as no surprise to see the defending champions are still listed as favorites in the Premier League Odds market despite sitting third in the table. City were borderline unbeatable last year and are continuing that dominance. They do have a game in hand over both Arsenal and Liverpool, but still have to play both top teams and Aston Villa (4th), along with competing in the Champions League. City have the quality to win the league, but they’ll have to make their way through a testing gauntlet in order to do so.

Liverpool sit at the top of the table as of right now as well as having both an EFL Cup Final coming up and an F.A Cup Clash with Southampton. Objectively, they have the easier run into the end of the season, and with this being the final campaign under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage, the Reds will be looking to ensure it ends in glory.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, and Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Arsenal made some big splashes this past offseason and find themselves contending for the league once again. After fumbling horrifically just one season ago, they do have a chance to make things right. In order to do so, however, they’ll need to keep up this current run of form, that has seen them win five consecutive league games.

At +700, Arsenal probably boasts the best bet here. It’s low-risk, high-reward. Their schedule is pretty light from here on out and should provide plenty of more opportunities to secure crucial wins. If they can stay hot and somehow find a way past City in game week 30, this is a lovely lotto ticket to have in your back pocket.

