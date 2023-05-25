The Monaco Grand Prix has long been regarded as the Jewel in the Crown of the Formula 1 season. With a field of 20 cars flying around the streets of Monte Carlo, the race always brings the potential of an unexpected winner. There have been some huge surprises at the Monaco Grand Prix in recent years and who’s to say that we won’t see some more this weekend? For bettors, the prospect is all too exciting.

How to watch F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

When: Sunday, May 28th, 9AM EST

Where: Monaco, Monte Carlo

How: ABC, F1TV

The race will be broadcast on ESPN & ESPN+, while both of Friday’s practice sessions and Qualifying sessions will be shown on ESPN2.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix betting odds

Max Verstappen +115 Sergio Perez +285 Charles Leclerc +330 Fernando Alonso +660 Lewis Hamilton +3000 Carlos Sainz +3000 George Russell +3500 Lance Stroll +15000

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix preview

The Drivers are coming off of an unexpected break following the weather-induced suspension of the Imola GP last weekend and there’s no better place to get things back underway than the streets of Monaco.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull remain unchallenged at the top of the Formula 1 totem pole for the time being, but it is interesting to see Charles Leclerc listed in third place. Ferrari sit 4th in the constructors’ standings and have only finished on the podium once this season. Further complicating the is the fact that Charles Leclerc has infamously struggled to finish his home race. The Monagasque has encountered just about every setback imaginable and while it’s easy to look over mechanical issues, he doesn’t have a great record here.

If you want to bet on a wildcard at the Monaco Grand Prix, look no further than Fernando Alonso. The wily veteran has pushed for podium finishes all season and at times been the only real threat to the Red Bull cars. He won this race in back-to-back years in 2006 & 2007 and with a car that’s very competitive, he could be in the mix again if Safety cars come into play.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton & George Russell could provide an interesting play this weekend. The team is expected to bring some significant upgrades to the table and while this is hardly the circuit we’ll see a significant benefit, a better starting position could mean all the difference in the world due to the lack of overtaking.

With that in mind, it may be best to wait until Qualifying finishes on Saturday. With minimal overtaking opportunities, it’s a safer bet to back the guys toward the front of the pack, especially if the Red Bull’s are unable to lock out the front row. We could see some fireworks and track position is everything around here. If qualifying brings us a surprising result, don’t be afraid to take an underdog who’s starting high up the grid.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen battles Mercedes driver George Russell (63) during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix betting pick

I really like the Alpine drivers going into the Monaco Grand Prix. Esteban Ocon might have the higher upside, but typically comes with a more sporadic driving style and can get hot-headed at the best of times. His teammate, however, does provide some value.

Pierre Gasly has had a topsy-turvy season. His year started at the back of the grid and a few races later he was ripped of a points finish by…his own teammate crashing into him. However, he has a hat-trick of top-10 finishes to his name this season and he’s yet to finish outside the top-10 in Monaco. You can get Gasly to finish inside the top-10 at -200.

Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix betting offers