Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Jets vs Chiefs: Taylor Swift has somehow become the most important member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With news of her traveling to MetLife stadium to watch Travis Kelce and company take on what’s left of the New York Jets, it’s only fitting that we build a Same Game Parlay inspired by the 12-time Grammy winner.

The Chiefs have rebounded well from their opening-week defeat to the Detroit Lions, while the absence of Aaron Rodgers has proven to be too much for Zach Wilson to overcome. Will the Chiefs roll over the Jets on Sunday night?

We have a spicy Same Game Parlay for anyone looking to bet on the Jets vs Chiefs. If it loses, just shake it off…

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 on Jets vs Chiefs instantly Claim Now

Jets vs Chiefs: week 4 info

Date: Sunday, October 1st

Time: 8:20PM ET

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV channel: NBC, NFL Gamepass (DAZN)

NFL Week 4 odds: Jets vs Chiefs

Spread: New York Jets +9 | Kansas City Chiefs -9

Moneyline: New York Jets +330 | Kansas City Chiefs -425

Total: Over/Under 41.5

Jets vs Chiefs: Parlay +2200

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, here are some props we like from Jets vs Chiefs bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +2200.

Use our promo code below to get some of the best sign-up offers for Jets vs Chiefs

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly for Panthers vs Vikings Claim Now

Travis Kelce anytime touchdown -130

Let’s start off with something simple. We’ve all seen the video of Taylor Swift losing her mind as Travis Kelce scored a touchdown last week. It looked like a scene from a corny teen series, but who are we to judge? She likes shiny things and Super Bowl rings, and Travis Kelce has a couple of those.

File – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Following Taylor Swift’s appearance at the game, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

Kelce has caught a touchdown in each of his last two games and leads the team in receptions. He’s facing a Jets defense that has given up 3 touchdowns to opposing tight ends over the last 2 games. This feels like the most obvious play of the weekend, but Mr Kelce, that’s how you get the girl.

Isiah Pacheco over 53.5 rushing yards -120

Long live the walls we crash through. Isiah Pacheco has recorded 12+ carries in each of his last 2 games and has put up 62+ yards on both occasions. There is every chance that the Chiefs establish a 2-3 score lead early here due to the Jets’ inability to do much of anything offensively, which should give Pacheco plenty of time to dictate the tempo and run the ball.

Over 2.5 total turnovers -130

Whenever Zach Wilson takes the field, sparks fly…and not the good kind. There’s no happy ending in this love story, with Wilson turning the ball over 3 times in week 2. He did better against the Pats, but only marginally. He’s so bad and he does it so well…

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) to a catch made by wide receiver David Sills V (13) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Will he end up in Exile? A couple of picks on Sunday would go a long way in deciding that…

The Chiefs have a -2 turnover differential this season and New York sits at -1. There should be a flurry of opportunities for both teams to snatch the ball away from their opponents.

Garrett Wilson over 4.5 receptions -110

Garrett Wilson currently leads the Jets in targets by 9. That’s not an exaggeration. The ball feels like it’s going exclusively to 2022’s breakout star, but I can see us lost in the memory.

Regardless, I’ll be hoping that wanting Wilson to dominate the targets just one more week is enough. For me it’s enough.

The Chiefs have a strong pass defense, but that won’t stop Wilson from hauling in 5 receptions for 8 yards. That’s the vibe we’re chasing here, even if it’s a foolish one.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) congratulates wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) after Wilson’s touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tyler Conklin over 50 receiving yards +285

This might be in my wildest dreams, but I think there is some upside on a tight end who is very much going to be Wilson’s only intermediate outlet for most of the day.

Conklin has caught at least 3 passes in each game he’s started with Zach Wilson as his quarterback this season and that should at least give him some opportunities to break off a fluke reception.

BetMGM Sportsbook Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today! Claim Now New Player Bonus Bet up to $1,000 on Jets vs Chiefs, get a refund if you lose AND a $25 bonus bet Claim Now

Best Jets vs Chiefs betting offers

AP Photo/Rusty Jones