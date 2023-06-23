Sixers expected to sign Filip Petrusev ahead of 2023 NBA Summer League

After being drafted by the Sixers in 2022, it appears that Filip Petrusev is ready to head across the Atlantic and start fighting for a spot on the Philadelphia team.
Who is Filip Petrusev?
Petrusev, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, spent last season playing in Serbia. The 23-year-old former Gonzaga Bulldog had previously spent a season as a member of Anadolu Efes in Turkey. While at Gonzaga, the NBA hopeful was named Conference Player of the Year. Fans of the Sixers have seen the overseas prospect play in the previous two Summer Leagues, where he was unable to capitalize on an NBA opportunity.
Petrusev averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.4 offensive), 0.7 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in 34 appearances this past season. He saw between 22 and 23 minutes per game of playing time on average, while shooting 35.1 percent from three, 69.5 percent from the line, and 54.2 percent from the field. It is eye-opening that he wasn’t able to attempt even two threes per game.
For the 2020-21 season, Petrusev joined KK Mega Basket (formerly Mega Leks), where he led the league in scoring at 23.5 points per game. The impressive performance led to him being drafted after being named the league’s MVP. The 6-foot, 11-inch big man spent the following season playing for Anadolu Efes (Dario Saric‘s former team).
As a young member of the eventual EuroLeague champions, his opportunity waned as the season progressed. During his time with Anadolu Efes, Petrusev notably played alongside former Sixers’ stash and Anadolu Efes superstar, Vasilije Micic.
Petrusev played this past season for the Serbian club Crvena zvezda in his hometown of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.
Can Petrusev break onto the Sixers team?
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Petrusev, who has clearly flashed his ability overseas since being drafted. The Sixers are somewhat in a state of flux and an injection of scoring off the bench could be something Nick Nurse is looking to add. There is a chance it comes from an unlikely place is Petrusev can hit the ground running.
