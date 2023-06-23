Sixers expected to sign Filip Petrusev ahead of 2023 NBA Summer League

After being drafted by the Sixers in 2022, it appears that Filip Petrusev is ready to head across the Atlantic and start fighting for a spot on the Philadelphia team.

Filip Petrusev spent the season under the Sixers' microscope who intend to offer him a contract per Eurohoops sources.



According to #NBA rules, the offer – since the Sixers have his rights – can be presented tomorrow. More on @Eurohoopsnet — Aris Barkas (@arbarkas) June 22, 2023

Who is Filip Petrusev?

Petrusev, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, spent last season playing in Serbia. The 23-year-old former Gonzaga Bulldog had previously spent a season as a member of Anadolu Efes in Turkey. While at Gonzaga, the NBA hopeful was named Conference Player of the Year. Fans of the Sixers have seen the overseas prospect play in the previous two Summer Leagues, where he was unable to capitalize on an NBA opportunity.

Petrusev averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.4 offensive), 0.7 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game in 34 appearances this past season. He saw between 22 and 23 minutes per game of playing time on average, while shooting 35.1 percent from three, 69.5 percent from the line, and 54.2 percent from the field. It is eye-opening that he wasn’t able to attempt even two threes per game.

What are the Sixers getting in Filip Petrusev? A highly-productive big who won MVP of the Adriatic League at just 21 years old. Has done a nice job modernizing his game over the years, shooting 45% from 3 last season in Mega. Petrusev has been Serbian National Team mainstay also. pic.twitter.com/fvFiBSmEJG — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) August 4, 2021

For the 2020-21 season, Petrusev joined KK Mega Basket (formerly Mega Leks), where he led the league in scoring at 23.5 points per game. The impressive performance led to him being drafted after being named the league’s MVP. The 6-foot, 11-inch big man spent the following season playing for Anadolu Efes (Dario Saric‘s former team).

Poster alert with Filip Petrusev punishing Christ Koumadje and his 2.24mpic.twitter.com/VEwBvJZUSk — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) February 24, 2023

As a young member of the eventual EuroLeague champions, his opportunity waned as the season progressed. During his time with Anadolu Efes, Petrusev notably played alongside former Sixers’ stash and Anadolu Efes superstar, Vasilije Micic.

SPOKANE, WA – FEBRUARY 29: Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev (3) drives to the basket against St. Mary’s center Jock Perry (5) during the game between the St. Mary’s Gaels and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington. (Photo by Robert Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

Petrusev played this past season for the Serbian club Crvena zvezda in his hometown of Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

Can Petrusev break onto the Sixers team?

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Petrusev, who has clearly flashed his ability overseas since being drafted. The Sixers are somewhat in a state of flux and an injection of scoring off the bench could be something Nick Nurse is looking to add. There is a chance it comes from an unlikely place is Petrusev can hit the ground running.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Daryl Morey speaks during a news conference at the team’s NBA basketball practice facility, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

