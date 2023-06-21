Sixers’ Montrezl Harrell declines player option ahead of free agency

While the offseason has been consumed by rumors of James Harden, dreams of superstar acquisitions, or the potential addition of draft picks, a surprising move has taken place. Philadelphia 76ers‘ center Montrezl Harrell made the decision Wednesday morning to opt out of his $2.7 million player option, becoming an unrestricted free agent, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is declining his $2.7 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 21, 2023

Harrell came to Philadelphia last season with much anticipation; however, the season did not go as any had planned. His stats would suggest a fine season, as he averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while averaging just under 12 minutes per game. Those who watched Harrell closely, however, saw a player who was limited offensively and struggled mightily as a defender. While he provided some much-needed energy in several key moments during the regular season, it was tough to envision a path to consistent minutes for Harrell going forward.

The 29-year-old veteran will now take his talents to the open market as he looks to find a new home and a new opportunity. Assuming Harrell does sign another deal this season, he is in line for a pay raise as well since, even if he only signs for the veteran minimum as that is still nearly $100,000 more than his $2.7 million player option.

Harrell’s former Houston Rockets teammates Danuel House and James Harden faced their own free agency decisions this summer as well. House has already opted into his $4.3 million option, while Harden remains the biggest offseason decision facing the Sixers.