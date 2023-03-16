Philadelphia Sports

Darius Slay’s contract revealed: Eagles give the CB a 2-Year $42 million deal

Eagles
LANDOVER, MD – JANUARY 02: Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) waits for the game to start during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire)

After saying his goodbyes to Eagles fans on Wednesday, it looks like Darius Slay will be in Philadelphia for the long term. Slay and the Eagles have agreed on a two-year extension for $43 million. 

Darius Slay is staying in Philly

The focal point of the deal for Slay was the guaranteed money. The Eagles are giving Darius Slay $23 million fully guaranteed. This adds to the already $20 million guaranteed that was given to his counterpart James Bradberry.

Darius slay
PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after making an interception in the fourth quarter during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 19, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire)

Darius Slay was one-half of the top pass defense in the league in 2022. He only allowed a passer rating of 83.9 against him. Quarterbacks only completed 58% of their passes.

Although Slay allowed 5 touchdowns on the season, the Eagles’ defense was able to have their way against opposing offense throughout the season.

Now that the Eagles have secured their cornerback duo. All eyes will turn to C.J. Gardner-Johnson who has been the focal point of this offseason for Philadelphia.

Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire

