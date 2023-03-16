Darius Slay’s contract revealed: Eagles give the CB a 2-Year $42 million deal

After saying his goodbyes to Eagles fans on Wednesday, it looks like Darius Slay will be in Philadelphia for the long term. Slay and the Eagles have agreed on a two-year extension for $43 million.

Numbers are in on Darius Slay’s expected extension: Slay agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that includes $23 million fully guaranteed. The extension was confirmed and negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2023

Darius Slay is staying in Philly

The focal point of the deal for Slay was the guaranteed money. The Eagles are giving Darius Slay $23 million fully guaranteed. This adds to the already $20 million guaranteed that was given to his counterpart James Bradberry.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 19: Philadelphia Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay (2) reacts after making an interception in the fourth quarter during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles on September 19, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire)

Darius Slay was one-half of the top pass defense in the league in 2022. He only allowed a passer rating of 83.9 against him. Quarterbacks only completed 58% of their passes.

Although Slay allowed 5 touchdowns on the season, the Eagles’ defense was able to have their way against opposing offense throughout the season.

Now that the Eagles have secured their cornerback duo. All eyes will turn to C.J. Gardner-Johnson who has been the focal point of this offseason for Philadelphia.

Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire