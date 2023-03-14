Philadelphia Eagles

BREAKING NEWS: The Eagles and James Bradberry agree to a three-year deal worth $38 million

Eagles
GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 12: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) warms up during Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

In a stunning change of events it looks like the Eagles will be bringing back CB James Bradberry but this time it will be for the long haul. On Tuesday evening, Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles and James Bradberry have agreed on a three-year deal worth $38 million. 

The deal includes $20 million in guaranteed money and $6 million in incentives which means he can make up to $44 million. Last offseason the Eagles signed James Bradberry to a one-year deal after the Giants released the 29-year-old cornerback.

James had a huge bounce-back year in Philadelphia as he was one of the top corners in the league alongside Darius Slay. Bradberry only allowed a completion percentage of 45% while also allowing two touchdowns against him. Quarterbacks had a passer rating of only 51 against him as he only allowed 382 receiving yards in 17 games.

Eagles secondary secure?

Now the only question is if Darius Slay will be returning after Philadelphia invested so much into Bradberry and possibly the pending deal of CJGJ? All in all, this was a big win for an Eagles team that was losing players left and right on defense. The Eagles now have one part of the cornerback tandem locked up, will Darius Slay be next?

