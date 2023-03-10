Report: Eagles CB Darius Slay given permission to seek trade

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, Philadelphia Eagles CB Darius Slay has been given permission to seek a trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed Darius Slay's agent Drew Rosenhaus to seek a trade, per sources. The Eagles are still hopeful to find a solution where Slay remains an Eagle. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 10, 2023

Darius Slay facing an early exit from Philadelphia?

Darius Slay is now 32 years old and is under contract for one more year in Philadelphia. The tricky part is that he carries a whopping $26M hit going into next year and the Eagles, as we know, have plenty of tricky decisions where they need all of the cap help they can get their hands on.

The veteran cornerback has every right to deny a pay cut. He’s had a brilliant career and his short tenure in Philadelphia has made him a fan favorite. That love is mutual, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer – “I love Philly, man. I plan on staying on Philly, but if it don’t happen, I know I got one year left here.” Slay explained. “I’d love to stay in Philly for sure.”

If Darius Slay would rather secure the bag, the Eagles can do him a solid by trading him with a post-June 1st designation. This would save $16M in cap space and of course, ensures Slay is able to reap the rewards from years of elite play.

A mutually beneficial solution

The Eagles may also be looking at this through a free-agency lens. We know that James Bradberry is set to hit the open market and the team may well be willing to let an older corner walk in a bid to retain the services of the former New York Giant.

It is positive that both sides are willing to work something out that involves Slay staying in Philly. Roseman has a real tendency to do right by his players, even in the event of an early goodbye. It remains to be seen how this all pans out, but it’s certainly something worth monitoring as the new league year beckons.

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire