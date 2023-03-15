Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Eagles expected to retain Darius Slay after rumors of his release

LANDOVER, MD – JANUARY 02: Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) waits for the game to start during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Football Team National Football League game at FedEx Field on January 2, 2022 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire)

Less than eight hours ago the belief was that the Eagles were saying goodbye to a key member of the locker room.

Turns out that might not be the case.

Hours after it seemed Philadelphia had released All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay, new reports have arisen that the team is close to a reworked deal that will keep the pro bowler on the roster for the 2023 season. Slay recorded three interceptions in 2022 while securing his fifth pro-bowl bid of his career.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Slay is “expected to stay with the Eagles. It’s not final, but that’s the way it is looking right now.”

The latest news comes after the Eagles had reportedly released Slay after contract talks had stalled and the corner’s representation had been searching for a trade.

While a deal has not been officially announced, the corner’s wife Jennifer Slay went as far as to tweet out her happiness that the family would be staying in Philly for the time being.

Shortly after, Darius Slay also announced his return in the tweet below:

A day after bringing back James Bradberry for the next three years, the Eagles are now expected to bring back their entire starting cornerback group for the 2023 season. Now all eyes turn to their star safety who is missing piece to this reunion.

Will the Eagles be able to bring back C.J. Gardner-Johnson now?

Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire

