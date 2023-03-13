Javon Hargrave signs 4-year, $84 million with 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers were the two top teams in the NFC last season. The fact that Philly blew out their opponent in the NFC Title game though has left a sour taste in San Fran’s mouth. So much so that the 49ers have locked up a former Eagle with a mega-deal.

According to national reports, the 49ers signed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million deal. The 30-year-old defensive tackle set career highs in sacks, and tackles for losses last season.

Philadelphia had already lost TJ Edwards to Chicago hours before Hargrave’s signing. Many considered Hargrave to be one of the best incoming free agents of his group and now becomes the third highest-paid tackle in football.

Philadelphia is still expected to lose more defensive players throughout the free agency period and only has Jordan Davis and Milton Williams on the active roster for the position. Losing Javon Hargrave may have always been on the cards, but it doesn’t make the pill any easier to swallow.

And while Davis is considered to be the heir apparent to Hargrave’s departure, the 49ers certainly have evened the gap between the two teams as the race for Las Vegas in Super Bowl LVIII begins.

Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire