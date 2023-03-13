Eagles lose top linebacker: TJ Edwards signs 3-year deal with Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles know they won’t be able to re-sign everyone from their championship roster and the first domino has fallen. According to national reporters, linebacker TJ Edwards has signed a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears after the NFL Legal tampering period begins Monday afternoon.

T.J Edwards says goodbye to the Eagles

Edwards was an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin and had been a two-year starter for the Eagles at inside linebacker. Over the last two seasons, Edwards has totaled over 280 tackles while making a name for himself as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the game. Pro Football Focus graded Edwards at an elite, 84.8 with the former Badger coming in second in football in tackles.

Originally from Illinois, the deal for the linebacker is expected to be worth $19.5 million over three years with $12 million guaranteed and brings Edwards back with assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. The contract will be official once the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Philadelphia does have the replacement for the UDFA lined up with last year’s third-round pick Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network also later reported that Chicago could be in play for Eagles guard, Isaac Seumalo as well.

Edwards is the first, but he is expected to not be the last Eagle to find a new home.

Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire