How to bet on NFL Championship weekend: 5 best sportsbook promos for NFL Playoffs

Sports betting is growing at an incredible rate and with the NFL Championship weekend on the horizon, there's never been a better time to get in on the fun. 49ers vs Eagles promises to be a thrilling matchup, while the Chiefs and Bengals will renew their rivalry.

There’s no doubt some value to be found on the NFL Championship weekend action, but what if there was a way to make it risk-free?

Whether you’re a first-time bettor, or a grizzled veteran looking for a way to spice up their next 12-leg parlay, you’ll find everything you need to know about how to bet on NFL Championship weekend right here.

NFL Championship weekend betting info:

The NFC Championship game will take place on Sunday January 29th at Lincoln Financial Field, PA. Kickoff will be at 3PM EST, giving Eagles fans plenty of opportunities to get their wagers in. Finding where to place those bets can often be overwhelming and confusing with so many sportsbooks to choose from. But we’ve made that process super simple by finding the best sign-up offers from every sportsbook to maximize your potential winnings.

Ranking the best NFL Championship weekend Sportsbooks/Mobile Apps

As you may have guessed, there is an endless list of sportsbooks. Do you prefer a good UI, or frequent rewards for your loyalty? This ranking will help you decipher which NFL Championshipw eekend betting app is the best for you!

FanDuel

FanDuel has done a great job at expanding on what was once a ‘Daily Fantasy Sports’ app. Now boasting a fully-fledged sportsbook with an app that’s simple and easy to understand, it makes betting easy.

One of the best features on the app is the ability to add ‘same-game parlays’. You’ve probably seen these on Twitter, where someone has posted a bet where they’re hoping for Jalen Hurts to rush for a touchdown and pass for 240 yards, Miles Sanders to score anytime, and maybe an opposing player to hit a milestone. These ‘bet-builders’ can be as simple or as complex as you like, making them personal to you.

Draftkings

DraftKings might be the biggest brand on here. Their in-play betting is unmatched and there is an abundance of promotions. The fun doesn’t stop with sign-up offers, as DraftKings try to bring as much to the table as possible.

DraftKings has gone above and beyond to legitimize themselves as the premier brand in this space. They acquired Golden Nugget Online Gaming to bring users even more ways to bet and experience the thrill of Casinos from the comfort of their own home, and will often be aligned with reputable names in promotional campaigns.

If it’s trust and comfort you want, DraftKings may be the best option for NFL Championship Weekend

BetMGM

BetMGM is a new player in the market and as a result, their sign-up offer is much more competitive. MGM has focused its attention on brand awareness since expanding to the sports-betting arena, bringing in people like Jamie Foxx to endorse the product. This comes after the success of Allen Iverson’s work for PointsBet.

The offer here sounds like one of the most low-risk, high-reward ones of them all, and it is. But just be aware that the bonus will be paid out in the way of eight $25 bets. This isn’t the worst thing in the world, but it’s definitely a hurdle if you wanted to bet that $200 all at once, or simply try to take it out from the account immediately, as it’s going to require some extra legwork.

The app itself is pretty sleek and the company is an up-and-comer. If you already have an account with the bigger players, there’s no reason why you can’t take advantage of an enticing sign-up offer here and see if their app is for you.

Unibet

Unibet is best-known in PA for a direct relationship with the Eagles. This alone will probably convince many Eagles fans to bet with them, having seen their Twitter account and logo appear on a lot of promotional content this year.

The app itself is very basic in what it does. It’s not going to give you the most bang for your buck in terms of promotions and offers, but there’s enough there to cover all bases just without some of the bells and whistles from other apps.

Bet Rivers

This was once known as SugarHouse Sportsbook. They offer a very competitive sign-up offer, where they’ll match your first deposit with only a 1x wagering requirement. This means that they’ll match whatever amount you deposit up to $250, and if you wager that amount just once a single bet), then it’s yours to keep.

The really cool thing about this app is that it shares a wallet with their Casino, which offers all the slots, card games, and casino fun you could imagine. It’s really tidy not having to split deposits between two apps, or move winnings between them. It’s seamless and something that other sportsbooks should look to incorporate. You could easily take your 49ers vs Eagles winnings and enjoy some casino fun without having to worry about moving funds.

Best odds for NFL Championship weekend

Spread: Eagles -2.5 | 49ers +2.5

Moneyline: Eagles -145 | 49ers +125

Points: Over/Under 45

Spread: Bengals +1 | Chiefs -1

Moneyline: Bengals -105 | Chiefs -115

Points: Over/Under 47

Depending on which sportsbook you use, odds will change for NFL Championship weekend. FanDuel, for instance, has the Eagles to win the Super Bowl at +260, which is far more appealing than DraftKings at +230. This makes finding the best app for you even more important. Alternatively, it makes the decision to try out various sportsbooks a much more enticing one.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs with the ball after making a catch as New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (22) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

How to bet on NFL Championship Weekend

The Eagles have enjoyed an emphatic offseason. With Jalen Hurts putting together an effortless MVP campaign, the team has a chance to get to the Super Bowl for the second time in six years.

Eagles Fans have several ways to bet their beloved Birds. Whether it’s an individual matchup, or markets like the team winning the Super Bowl or Jalen Hurts to win MVP, the opportunities are endless.

Bet on NFL Championship weekend in-person

Several of the sportsbooks listed above also have their own casinos in which they operate. So if you prefer to head down to a lounge and watch 49ers vs Eagles with friends after placing bets, these are the places for you:

FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino Philadelphia

Address: 900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, United States

Phone: (833)-472-5483

Website: https://www.fanduel.com/sportsbook-livephiladelphia

FanDuel Sportsbook at Live! Casino Pittsburgh

Address: 5260 Lincoln Hwy, Greensburg, PA 15601, United States

Phone: (878)-787-7078

Website: https://www.fanduel.com/sportsbook-livepittsburgh

FanDuel Sportsbook at Valley Forge Casino Resort

Address: 1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406, United States

Phone: (877)-689-0662

Website: https://www.fanduel.com/sportsbook-valleyforge

UNIBET Sportsbook at Mohegan Sun Pocono

Address: 1280 PA-315, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, United States

Phone: (888)-946-4672

Website: https://mohegansunpocono.com/poi/venues/sportsbook.html

Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Address: 1001 N Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, United States

Phone: (877)-477-3715

Website: https://www.riverscasino.com/philadelphia

AP Photo/Matt Slocum