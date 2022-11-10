Falcons vs. Panthers: Best bets for tonight’s game

The Atlanta Falcons are down in Carolina to face off against the Panthers in a Thursday Night Football matchup. A battle between NFC South rivals tonight adds a bit more excitement than some of the past TNF games this season have seen.

Falcons (4-5) vs. Panthers (2-7) game info

When: Thursday, November 10th, 2022

Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

Where: Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

How to watch: Prime Video, NFL+

Tonight will be exciting enough, but with these best-bets, one can create even more excitement by joining the action!

Atlanta Falcons | Cover -2.5 | -120

When last these two teams met, it was a surprisingly explosive affair, with the Falcons hardly escaping with a three-point win in Atlanta. Carolina now finds themselves with home-field advantage, something that has worked relatively was for the Panthers this season — 2-3 on the season.

Despite that, the Falcons will have one key player that they did not have the last time they faced the Panthers.

Star running back Cordarrelle Patterson is now healthy and looking to continue his electric season, one which has seen him average a touchdown a game.

While Caleb Huntley performed well in Patterson’s absence, there’s no real replacement in this Atlanta offense for their motor. With their workhorse back in the game and the playoffs still within sight, expect Atlanta to come out with something to prove tonight.

Take the Falcons to cover the spread tonight.

D’Onte Foreman | Over 57.5 total rushing yards | -115

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season has been the explosive appearance of D’Onte Foreman, who has absolutely burst on the scene after the Christian McCaffrey trade. While he absolutely disappointed against the Cincinnati Bengals last week (to be fair, so did the rest of the Panthers’ offense), Foreman racked up 118 rushing yards in each of the previous two games, signaling an ability that few had expected from the fifth-year player out of Texas.

One of those games that saw Foreman reach triple digits was against the Falcons, in fact. If he did it once, he can do it again. Or at least rush for more than 58.

Take the over on D’Onte Foreman’s total rushing yards for tonight’s game.

Cordarrelle Patterson | Anytime Touchdown | +100

Two critical points have already been mentioned regarding Cordarrelle Patterson. He is the motor of the Falcons’ offense, and he is averaging a touchdown per game so far this season. Coincidentally, the Carolina Panthers are allowing a rushing touchdown per game to opposing running backs this season.

This is by no means a hot take, but a Cordarrelle Patterson anytime touchdown seems written in the stars tonight. Don’t overthink it.

Take the Anytime Touchdown tonight for Cordarrelle Patterson.