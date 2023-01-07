Eagles vs Giants: Building a sizzling Same Game Parlay at +1300

Eagles vs Giants: Building the ultimate same-game parlay

Tha Philadelphia Eagles go into this game knowing that anything other than a win would be considered a huge disappointment. A victory would secure them the #1 seed and homefield advantage throughout the NFL playoffs.

There are plenty of lenses to view this game through from a betting perspective, but building a Same Game Parlay is where the fun really lies. This Giants vs Eagles +1300 Same Game Parlay looks like great value going into Saturday’s game.

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Sign up here Get $100 instantly Claim Now

Eagles vs Giants Same Game Parlay odds: +1300

Leg 1: Boston Scott anytime touchdown scorer

Boston Scott owns the New York Giants, that’s a fact. The New York Giants may rest their starters. This should allow the Eagles to build up a pretty significant lead and rest up some starters of their own. If they do, Boston Scott could be in line to pick up some of the leftovers and begin to feast as he so often does against the G-men.

Considering he’s always been a rotational back, having 360 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns in 7 games against the Giants is incredible. There’s every chance he banks another on Sunday.

Leg 2: New York Giants over 10.5 points

The Eagles’ defense has been atrocious in recent weeks, at least from a schematic perspective. Jonathan Gannon isn’t exactly Philadelphia’s favorite person right now and the Giants, while having nothing to play for, will happily look to play spoiler. The Eagles could very easily give up some early field goals and I feel that two scoring drives in a game should be attainable in this Eagles vs Giants clash.

Leg 3: A.J Brown to score an anytime TD

A.J Brown was visibly frustrated last week and who could blame him? The good news is that with a little bit of luck (if we’re to read between the tea leaves) that his best friend Jalen Hurts is set to return. This should bode well, especially if Brown is matched up on a backup corner. He has 11 touchdowns already this season and another feels pretty likely here.

Leg 4: Eagles over 3.5 touchdowns

4 touchdowns against a team of potential backups in a game the Eagles have to win? We know they can score in buckets and they can do so quickly. I think this is a pretty modest number to take here given that the team is averaging 3.4 per game as it is, with a league-leading 58 up to this point.

Best Eagles vs Giants betting offers

If you’re looking to place this same game parlay on Eagles vs Giants, sign up to any of the sportsbooks below and get a FREE bet! Instead of depositing $10 with your usual sportsbook, $10 with a new one using these offers could get you some HUGE free bonuses to give you a risk-free shot at landing this huge same game parlay!

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire