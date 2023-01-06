Raiders vs Chiefs: Betting preview, TV schedule, & best bets

Jarrett Stidham looks to shock the world in Raiders vs Chiefs

Tha Kansas City Chiefs go into this game with the AFC West locked up and a win against the flailing Raiders would secure them the #1 seed in the AFC as well as homefield advantage and a first-round bye (rescheduling dependent). The Raiders might not go into this game swinging with everything they have, but one man will be and that’s enough to make this interesting.

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs

What: Raiders vs Chiefs

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

When: Saturday January 7th, 4:05PM EST

How: ESPN, NFL Gamepass

Raiders vs Chiefs betting odds

Moneyline: Raiders +330 | Chiefs -425

Raiders +330 | Chiefs -425 Against the spread : Raiders +9 | Chiefs -9

: Raiders +9 | Chiefs -9 Over/Under: 42.5 points

Raiders vs Chiefs betting preview

The Kansas City Chiefs will be going into this game wanting to get in and get out early. Start hot, build a solid lead and try to rest some starters for the playoff run ahead. From a Raiders perspective, this game might not carry playoff implications, but it will impact their offseason.

Jarrett Stidham had an electric first start in the NFL, forcing overtime against a vaunted Niners defense, tossing 3 touchdowns and 2 picks and accounting for over 360 passing yards. That should have ignited some confidence, but a big performance against the Chiefs would really give the Raiders an offseason conundrum.

It should be noted that Stidham being traded to the Raiders was actually pretty significant as it re-aligned him with Josh McDaniels, whom he spent two years under in New England. Stidham’s had a bumpy road in the NFL up to this point, but if he can really thrive under the former Pats offensive coordinator, then who’s to say that the Raiders won’t take a flyer on him in 2023?

From a betting perspective, it should be noted that the Raiders have actually covered 5 of their last 7 spreads. They’re playing at home which should provide some sort of buffer, and a two-possession margin is key. However, the Raiders rank 26th in total defense and face arguably the most lethal offense in the entire league. Can Jarrett Stidham really keep up with Patrick Mahomes?

Raiders vs Chiefs Betting pick

Well, Vegas seems to think so. The total for this game is 53 points, which is absurdly high. They’re obviously anticipating a heated exchange between the two sides and with that in mind along with the stat that the Raiders are somehow a perfect 6-0 ATS vs teams with a winning record, I’m going to back Las Vegas to cover the spread here.

Best Raiders vs Chiefs betting offers

Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire