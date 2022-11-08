MLB World Series odds: Phillies are longshots to win the 2023 World Series

The World Series might not have ended in the fashion that Phillies fans dreamed of after their fairytale playoff run, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to end. The odds for the 2023 World Series have already been published by most sportsbooks, so if you’re still feeling some of that Red October sparkle, then you can bet on the Phillies early to win it all.

It might not be the worst decision in the world. Take a look at Jalen Hurts for example. The young quarterback was 35/1 at the beginning of the year to win the 2022 MVP Award. He is now the favorite to win the award at 3/1. A $10 bet back in week one would’ve netted a $350 return if he does win. Now, it would only return $35.

Jalen Hurts is now the favorite in the MVP race

LA Dodgers +550 Houston Astros +600 Atlanta Braves +800 Toronto Blue Jays +1000 New York Yankees +1000 New York Mets +1200 San Diego Padres +1400 Philadelphia Phillies +1500

MLB World Series Odds: Phillies 8th favorite at +1500

It does feel weird that the Phillies rank 8th on the initial odds sheet. The Astros being priced so short doesn’t surprise me and neither does the appearance of teams like the Jays and Yankees, who many expected to be front runners in the thick of the postseason this year. Instead, it was little ol’ Philadelphia who crept up the backstairs and made the most noise. Vegas appears to be pricing that playoff run as a bit of a fluke.

The Phillies may have lucked into a playoff berth after struggling to really finish strong, but their effort throughout the postseason was beyond impressive. They proved that they could not only hang with the likes of the Nationals and Padres, but beat them comfortably over an extended series.

Are they a better team than the Yankees or the Blue Jays? Probably not. And that’s what prices this early really come down to.

It should be noted that as of right now, the Phillies are losing key bullpen pieces to free agency. Names such as Noah Syndergaard, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, and Kyle Gibson are all teetering on the open market. While some may return, the front office needs to be very active in bolstering the unit.

There are plenty of other questions this team has to answer and until they do, it’s hard to really consider them major favorites to a World Series run.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t value. This could be an ideal time to ‘buy the dip’ on the Phillies. If they do make some big moves this offseason then this price could come crashing down fast.

Right now it’s probably better to just have a flutter and place $5-$10 on this outcome rather than any kind of substantial wager. But if you just can’t get enough of ‘Dancing on my own’, then I guess your mind may have already been made up.

Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto, right, celebrates his solo homer with Philadelphia Phillies Bryce Harper during the 10th inning in Game 1 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AP Photo/Eric Gay