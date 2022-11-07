NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts is now the FAVORITE to win 2022 MVP award

Don’t look now, but Jalen Hurts is now the official favorite to win the 2022 MVP Award. At the beginning of the offseason his odds were nearly 40/1. They’re now 3/1. Hurts and the Eagles extended their undefeated streak this past Thursday by beating the struggling Texans and while the win wasn’t their prettiest ever, Hurts showed that once again he is more than just a rushing quarterback and in fact a very dangerous passer.

Hurts was +350 to win the award last week behind Josh Allen who was priced at +120. Here’s a look at how week 9 affected the markets.

Jalen Hurts is now the favorite in the MVP race

Jalen Hurts (Last week: 2nd) +250 Patrick Mahomes (Last week: 3rd) +275 Josh Allen (Last week: 1st) +300 Lamar Jackson (Last week: 4th) +1000 Geno Smith (Last week: 6th) +2000 Joe Burrow (Last week: 5th) +2000

NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts to win MVP +250

Previously: +2,000, +2500, +3000, +1400, +800, +600, +550, +550, +450, +350

Hurts completed 21/27 passes on Thursday night and added 2 passing touchdowns to his tally. He now has a 12-2 TD-INT ratio and is currently completing a career-high 68% of passes. His 2 interceptions are the second-lowest in the NFL and when you factor in his 326 rushing yards and 6 rushing touchdowns, it’s easy to see why he’s been breathing down the neck of Josh Allen all season long.

Speaking of Allen, his campaign to win the coveted MVP award has stalled in recent weeks. He threw 2 picks against the Packers and barely got over a 50% completion rate, and I don’t know what happened against the Jets, but he threw another 2 picks and failed to find the endzone. He took full accountability for the shock loss against New York, which is encouraging at least, but it was incredibly uncharacteristic to see him struggle so much in back-to-back weeks.

Patrick Mahomes has been the slow-and-steady candidate this year, making it a three-horse race between himself, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts as we cross over the midway point in the season. The Chiefs pulled out a tight win over the Titans in Sunday Night Football, with Mahomes putting up nearly 450 yards of passing and 63 rushing yards. For those counting at home, that’s 513 scrimmage yards. He and Hurts are now neck-and-neck at the top of the odds sheet, but Hurts holds the advantage since his team is yet to be beaten and his play is only getting better.

Is there a chance that the Eagles keep this run alive for another month? Absolutely. Their next 3 opponents are the, Colts, Commanders, and Packers. Their combined record is 10-16. There is every chance that Jalen Hurts really entrenches himself as this year’s deserved MVP winner during this stretch,

A $50 bet now would still net you over a $150 return, but a few short weeks ago, it would’ve been over $1700! The scary part is, the odds probably aren’t going to be moving in the opposite direction anytime soon.

However, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to bet on Jalen Hurts to win the MVP Award.

