Today at 4 pm ET the Philadelphia play for their first-ever MLS Championship. They take on LAFC for the chance at lifting MLS Cup. The only question that this Philly team has to answer does the Union want to be good or do they want to be DOOP’in great?

CHESTER, PA – DECEMBER 05: A Philadelphia Union Fan holds up a “Believe” sign during the first half of the Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs match between New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union on December 5, 2021, at Subaru Park in Chester, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire)

Union going for the MLS Championship

That comparison between being good and great was a pregame quote from Philly’s head coach Jim Curtin a few years back. He didn’t use say “DOOP’in great” but used an expletive that his Philly team and fans responded to.

Since saying that, his team has gone on to win their first playoff game in 2019, their first trophy in 2020 (Supporters’ Shield), their first eastern conference final in 2021, and now their first MLS Cup in 2022. Could we see the Philadelphia team beat the 1-seed from the west LAFC

Taking it to the best from the west

Philadelphia lost out on the 2022 Supporters’ Shield (awarded to the best team in the regular season) on a wins tie-breaker to LAFC. Now the two best teams in MLS will meet for the chance to be crowned champions of MLS.

Philly will feel like the underdog in this game. They’re on the road and don’t have the flashy names on the roster as Los Angeles does. Even though Philly side scored more goals and had a much better goal differential, the LAFC are the favorites to win the Cup.

It’s not like Philly doesn’t love the underdog motif. This team is very connected to the other teams in the city of Philadelphia. They know that no one thought the Eagles could make and win their Super Bowl back in 2017, they know that no one in their wildest dreams thought the Phillies would make the World Series in 2022, they know that people don’t trust the Sixers “Process”, and they know that people will always right-off the flyers for being a dirty team from a “dirty” city.

Philadelphia’s soccer team is ready to shock the world. They’ve been the best team in MLS for stretches of 2022, and now they’re ready to show that in MLS Cup.

Philly’s team is ready for glory

This team is ready for glory. Philadelphia has progressed linearly, year over year, since 2019. Now is the time for them to show that they are the best of the best. After missing out on the Supporter’s Shield, even though the Union had fewer losses and a much better goal differential than LAFC, they get a crack at them for a chance to be immortalized in MLS.

Only 14 teams have won MLS Cup in the 26 prior MLS Championship games. Today, a 15th team will be crowned as champions. Philadelphia knows what is at stake here. The club has fought hard to get to this point.

The goal was set before 2022 even started. When Philly came up short in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, the goal was to get back there and make it to MLS Cup in 2022. This goal was manifested and achieved, but it’s not enough for this team. Winning the Cup is everything. This 2022 Philly side has made it to the game in which they can become legitimized as one of the best teams in MLS history. Win this game and the glory will come!

Get Hype Philly!

Doop on Union fans!

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire