Rhys Hoskins is surging at the right time for the Phillies

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Rhys Hoskins had to wait a long time to finally get a taste of the postseason.

Hoskins played in 667 regular season games, most of which in losing seasons, before the Phillies finally ended their title drought.

“This is why we play,” a teary-eyed Hoskins told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the Phillies’ playoff-clinching win over the Astros. “A lot of blood, lot of sweat, lot of tears. It’s a great group, man. It’s a great group. I’m just excited.”

Now, under the bright playoff lights, Hoskins is taking full advantage of the moment.

Rhys Hoskins and his postseason run

This postseason, Rhys Hoskins has driven in 11 RBIs in as many games, and has scored seven times. Oh, and he’s hit FIVE home runs during that stretch.

Aside from Bryce Harper, you can argue that Hoskins has been the most important piece of the Phillies’ offense this postseason. Four of his five playoff home runs came during the NLCS, with a shot at the World Series on the line. This includes a multi-HR game against the Padres in Game 4.

Time after time, Hoskins delivered in big spots. Now, his team is championship bound.

“Rhys has gotten big hits for us during this whole playoffs,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said. “He’s hitting the ball out of the ballpark. I think Rhys Hoskins epitomizes in many ways what we are as a club, because at times he’s had a couple of moments where he’s made a miscue in the field, but he bounces back. He’s resilient. He’s tough. And if anybody appreciates what’s going on here, he’s one of those guys, because he’s been here the whole time in his career, so he’s seen what’s necessary to make this happen.”

Famous Hollywood actor and longtime friend of Hoskins, Miles Teller, has also been impressed with Hoskins’ run so far.

“It’s great,” actor Miles Teller said. “He had some massive home runs. All of his homers were substantial. It’s an interesting cast for this team, and they’re all coming up big right now.”

We’ve long known of the power Hoskins carried at the plate, but to see him string together success like this has been incredible.

Hopefully, with a stout Astros pitching staff coming to town, Rhys Hoskins is able to stay hot at the plate. When he’s swinging it like this, it is lights out for opposing teams.

Look for him to continue his torrid pace in the World Series.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum