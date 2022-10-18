David Robertson returns to Phillies ahead of NLCS

The Phillies are getting back one of their better relievers for the National League Championship Series. David Robertson is back on the roster after missing the NLDS due to a calf injury he suffered celebrating a Bryce Harper home run against the Cardinals.

David Robertson is on the NLCS roster. Nick Nelson is off. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) October 18, 2022

Adding Robertson to the roster in place of Nick Nelson was the only change that the Phillies made. Dalton Guthrie will remain on the roster as he did during the NLDS against Atlanta. Nick Maton, who was on the roster for the Wild Card round, was not reactivated.

Experience Matters for the Phillies

David Robertson’s return will be huge for the Phillies in this upcoming series against the Padres. Manager Rob Thomson now has another weapon in the back end of the bullpen that he can trust. While Jose Alverado and Seranthony Dominguez have been great, Robertson becomes a slight upgrade over Zach Eflin, Andrew Bellatti, and Brad Hand.

Robertson has pitched in countless playoff games from his time in New York with the Yankees, so there is little doubt in my mind that Rob Thompson will entrust him to get big outs when needed.

The Phillies bullpen is better with David in it, and his acquisition at the trade deadline can prove to be a huge boost for this club as they try and reach the World Series.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire