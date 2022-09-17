Phillies vs Braves: Best bets, odds & predictions for Saturday September 17th

Phillies vs Braves was always going to be an intense series, but the odds were just raised again with a demolition job by Atlanta last night.

To say this series got off to an awful start would be an understatement. The Philadelphia Phillies were battered in a 7-2 defeat last night against the Atlanta Braves as Ronald Acuna Jr. heated up. Fans will be hoping for a better result this time around with Aaron Nola at the mound.

What’s really frustrating with last night’s loss isn’t the loss itself. But the fact that the game was blown in the 8th inning by Seranthony Dominguez. A 6-run inning when holding a 2-1 lead going into the 8th just isn’t acceptable when Suarez allowed 2 hits through 6 innings. The Phillies know they can hold this offense at bay, now they just have to do it again.

Phillies vs Braves game info

When: Saturday September 17th

Saturday September 17th Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

Phillies vs Braves Pitching matchup

Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.15 ERA) vs Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.31 ERA)

Aaron Nola should have the edge going into this matchup, but the Braves are no slouches as they learned the hard way last night. They have a home batting average of .254, which is marginally better than how the Phillies have done on the road, but they’ve also hit 111 home runs in this field too. They have 217 overall, which leads the entire MLB.

However, Odorizzi gave up 4 runs against the Mariners in his last start and has given up at least 4 hits in each of his last 6.

If there is ever a game for Aaron Nola to give his team a shot, this is the one.

Phillies vs Braves Betting preview

The Phillies are favored to win tonight’s matchup. Nola is coming off of six days of rest which should prompt one of his better outings. I’d like to think that the over is going to sail in here. Last night’s game got dangerously close to cashing but was flying underbefore the 8th inning. I think we see more a steady offensive outing from both sides today.

Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire