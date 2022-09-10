It’s finally football season. The NFL returns this weekend with a salivating slate of action and for bettors there is plenty to stick your teeth into. Here are our best bets going into the NFL week 1 slate.

NFL Week 1 picks

Eagles vs Lions: Eagles -4

Bias aside, this line still feels too small. The Eagles offense has come on leaps and bounds this offseason and while Detroit’s has taken some big jumps too, they’re largely offset by just how rampant the Philly defense could be. Sprinkle in the fact that it will be Jared Goff trying to utilize these playmakers and the narrative writes itself. Eagles -4 is the play.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) fires up the crowd during pre-season game between the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 12, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

Colts vs Texans: Colts -7

I still think the Texans are a mess and this Colts team only fell short of the final hurdle last year because of one man and one man only. Their new QB is still one of the most surgical arms in the game and while this is a lot to lay, I just can’t back Houston not to collapse…especially once the league catches up to Davis Mills. In this NFL Week 1 matchup against the Colts, I can’t see him withstanding the defense for too long before making some errors.

Ravens vs Jets: Ravens -7

I loved this line at -4.5 and then it was announced that Joe Flacco would be the starting QB. Sure, the Ravens lack weapons at wideout, but it won’t really matter here when all is said and done against a defense that ranked 32nd in time of possession last year. The Ravens are going to run and they’re not going to stop.

Falcons vs Saints: Saints -5.5

A healthy Jameis Winston with an eclectic group of receivers is more than enough to give them an edge in this grudge match. I do actually like the Falcons and the trajectory they’re headed, but the Saints have won four straight in Atlanta and the Falcons didn’t cover the spread once at home last year. I don’t expect that to change here.

Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire

