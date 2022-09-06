Could Griff McGarry contribute to a Phillies postseason push?

No one had a more eventful Labor Day than Griff McGarry in the Phillies’ system. After starting his season in High-A Jersey Shore, McGarry has been promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. .@Phillies prospect Griff McGarry (@griffmcg3) has been promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley (@IronPigs). pic.twitter.com/Hnk57OsNQu — Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) September 5, 2022

The Phillies’ 5th-round pick in 2021 has shot up the prospect rankings this year. According to MLB.com, McGarry was listed as the Phillies’ 30th best prospect in 2021. He now ranks as the Phillies’ 4th best prospect. Many even believe that McGarry should be a top-100 prospect. ]

Why shouldn’t he be after his 2022 performance? Since being promoted to Double-A Reading, a noted hitter’s park, McGarry has posted a 2.20 ERA and a 10.7 K/9 in 32.2 IP.

McGarry’s success focuses around his high-90s fastball. Good morning, good afternoon, good night.



Second strikeout for Griff McGarry comes on a fastball at 97 pic.twitter.com/RpSKko3qZW — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) August 19, 2022

His slider is an out generator as well. Just look at the tight spin on this pitch when he was still with the University of Virginia.

How Griff McGarry could help the Phillies

His last appearance with the Reading Fightin Phils was his first of the season out of the bullpen. He entered in the 3rd inning and didn’t allow a hit in 2IP. He allowed just a walk and struck out 4. The move looks to be an indication of future plans.

On the promotion to triple A for Griff McGarry, the plan for how he’ll be used out of the bullpen, and the possibility that he’ll join the #Phillies soon. “Griff has continued to check all the boxes.” Story @PhillyInquirer: https://t.co/hBugWn0jVb — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) September 5, 2022

What’s next for Griff McGarry?

The youngster has pitched 79.1 IP in 2022, so far. Including his years at the University of Virginia, McGarry has never thrown more than 53.1 IP in a season. His movement to the bullpen could give him a fast track toward Philadelphia but could also be a load management move.

It would be a surprise if the Phillies let him reach 100 IP.

If he succeeds in Triple-A, the Phillies would need to make a space on the 40-man roster. All signs would point to the most recent acquisition, Vinny Nittolli. Nittolli has pitched in one game since being added to the roster on September 1st. His stuff isn’t nearly as electric as McGarry’s.

The only issue here is that he won’t be eligible for postseason play as he wasn’t on the 40-man roster before September 1st. The Phillies could petition to the commissioner’s office if injuries arise. That would be the only way he becomes the Phillies’ version of Chris Sale or Garrett Crochet.

Regardless of postseason eligibility, McGarry could seriously contribute to the Phillies’ bullpen down the final stretch.

Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire