Phillies vs. Diamondbacks betting preview for Wednesday, August 31st, 2022

The Phillies aren’t making the playoffs, the sky is falling, and we are never winning another game again.

Now that I have gotten that out of my system, the Phillies are fine, everyone. They have played some bad baseball the last three days, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t making the playoffs.

The Phillies can still salvage their road trip by taking tonight’s game and taking the upcoming series in San Francisco. Winning tonight’s game and avoiding the sweep feels like it will happen, and it’s hard to believe this team will lose 4 straight games.

Pitching matchup Wednesday, August 31st – 9:40p @ Chase Field

Phillies Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.41 ERA) v. Diamondbacks Tommy Henry (3-2, 3.25 ERA)

Bailey Falter

Like most players, Bailey Falter has had his good days and his bad days this season. Falter came up huge for the team a couple of weekends ago against the New York Mets, and the Phillies need him to do so again tonight. Falter has a chance to stop the bleeding and end the Phillies’ losing streak at 3. After losing some ground in the Wild Card, the Phillies cannot afford to lose another game to the Padres and Brewers.

Falter is heading into this matchup against a hot Diamondbacks offense. Arizona has scored 25 runs against the Phillies in the last two games. The D-Backs have been aggressive at the plate and attacking early in the count. Bailey Falter should use this to his advantage and try to force weak contact from Diamondback hitters. Mixing his speeds and keeping the ball low in the zone should be a good blend against the opposing offense tonight.

Tommy Henry

In his five starts, Tommy Henry has been solid for the Diamondbacks. Henry hasn’t gone long in his starts, outside a 7-inning performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In past years the Phillies have struggled against a young pitcher in their first matchups against the player. The Phillies have handled this issue better in 2022 but still, need to play it out on the field.

Henry isn’t a big strikeout caliber pitcher. He is going to let the Phillies put the ball in play and have them make the outs for him. Tommy will pitch as long as the Phils let him tonight. If they wait for their pitches and attack the young starter, the Phillies’ sleeping offense should finally wake up. And yes, even though they scored 7 runs on Monday, their offense has been put to sleep.

Matt’s Money Moves

Tonight’s edition of Matt’s Money Moves featured two parlays and a solo bet. For the Phillies v. Diamondbacks, there are a couple of nice and easy plays for tonight’s game.

Parlay #1

The first parlay consists of three legs. I expect the Phillies to bounce back and win tonight’s game. Therefore I am starting the parlay with the Phillies Moneyline, sitting at -140 odds. The next leg will feature the reigning MVP.

Bryce Harper‘s power hasn’t followed him back to Philly following his stint in Lehigh Valley. I expect Harper to smack an extra-base hit in this game, so I am adding Harper with 2+ Total Bases at -105.

The final leg of this parlay will be a hit from the Best Catcher in Baseball. Adding in a JT Realmuto hit tonight at -300. This brings the parlay to a +270 total odds, and a $10.00 bet wins $37.00.

Parlay #2

The next parlay on deck will be a bit more aggressive. Rhys Hoskins is a West Coast kid and typically has a lot of success when the Phillies go out West. I like Rhys to have a big game tonight in the finale with Arizona. This following parlay is risky but pays well.

I’m taking Rhys Hoskins to hit a home run (+250), have 2 RBIs (+330), and the Phillies to score over 5.5 runs (+115). The parlay comes out to +625 odds and a $10.00 bet turns into $72.50.

Solo Bet

The final bet of the night is for at least two runs to be scored in the first inning. This series has been hot with offense, and I expect that to continue with Falter and Henry on the mound.

Betting that at least two runs will be scored in the first inning by any team nets you a +205 odds. $10.00 wins $30.50, and you get another exciting (or frustrating) start to tonight’s ballgame.

All in all, if you do decide that you can join the action, make sure to do so with one of the promo offer links below. Your bets can be risk-free!

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin