Phillies add Vinny Nittoli as pitching depth prior to 28-man roster expansion

With rosters expanding to 28 on September 1st, the Phillies found a pitcher from outside the organization to join the team for the stretch run.
Now, I’m sure you’re wondering 2 things: Who in the world is Vinny Nittoli and how did the Phillies trade from him after the deadline?
The second is simple. If a player isn’t on an MLB roster, they can be traded after the trade deadline. Jeff Passan provided a follow-up tweet explaining this further.
If the Phillies add him to the roster by September 1st, he’ll be eligible to pitch in the postseason, similar to the waiver trade days.
Phillies newest addition
Now, who in the world is Vinny Nittoli?
First off, Nittoli is a Pennsylvania native, graduating from Pine-Richland High School just north of Pittsburgh. He’s been swimming in the minor leagues for a while as he was drafted in 2014 by the Mariners. Nittoli has appeared in just a single major league game, giving up 2 runs on a 2-run homer back in 2021.
The probable reason Nittoli was about to opt out of his minors deal is that he’s found success this season at Triple-A. Overall on the season, Nittoli has a 3.30 ERA at the level. He’s shown strikeout prowess as his 11.5 K/9 would indicate.
Since signing a minors deal with the Blue Jays, he’s been even better. In 10 games, he has a 2.79 ERA with a 14.0 K/9. He’s recorded 2 saves with Toronto’s Triple-A club.
He had early season troubles and has been fantastic since.
He won’t blow anyone away as his fastball sits around 93 MPH but with what he’s done at Triple-A, he might be a solid addition for the Phillies.
The Phillies will send catcher Karl Ellison back in the minor league swap. Ellison has hit a combined .123 between Jersey Shore and Lehigh Valley this season.
