Week 1 of the College Football season is finally here! After some high scoring matchups to the open the weekend Thursday night, Friday is dominated by the state of Michigan as Western Michigan takes on No. 15 Michigan State.

College Football odds and picks

Western Michigan at No. 15 Michigan State

While it’s not quite the same as the Michigan, Michigan State rivalry, the Broncos and Spartans do share a passion against each other.

Last season, Western Michigan had themselves a solid and successful season finishing 8-5. The year was highlighted by the team’s victory against Kenny Pickett and the University of Pittsburgh however, this is not the same squad for the Broncos.

Western Michigan lost both their starting quarterback in Kaleb Eleby and their star wide receiver Sky Moore. Without either, tonight’s game will be even more of a struggle than average.

Michigan State is not without their own losses of course. The Spartans will be without Kenneth Walker who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks back in April. Who the team will have is obviously more important and that is potentially one of the best QB/WR tandems in college football.

Peyton Thorne and Jayden Reed’s history is a vast one and their connection is only expected to grow this season as the two enter their final season together, at least at MSU.

Expect Michigan State to get of to a fast start and never look back. This game is shaping up to be a good ol’ fashion shellacking so the Spread, currently -20.5, is looking like the bet of the evening for tonight’s game