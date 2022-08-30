Philadelphia Eagles

BREAKING: Eagles trade for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

NEW ORLEANS, LA – OCTOBER 31: New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) following his fumble recovery in the endzone for a touchback during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar’s Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire)

Roster cutdown day is always a rollercoaster and the Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying all the twists and turns of it. Shortly after an eyebrow-raising announcement that starting safety, Anthony Harris, had been cut, it was revealed that the Birds had traded for Saints Safety, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The Eagles finally bolster the secondary

It’s no secret that the Eagles craved help and long-term stability in the secondary, but cutting Anthony Harris was a move straight out of left field. Marcus Epps was set to man the second starting spot alongside Harris, and it was hoped by many that Reed Blankenship could sneak onto the final 53. But when Jaquiski Tartt was cut yesterday, not only did that path become clearer, but so did the intention to bolster the unit.

Take a Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on me

Enter Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. The 24-year-old is in a contract year, so this is the prime ‘prove-it’ player for Howie Roseman. The Saints were reluctant to extend the young safety, but Howie may once again be looking to jump the gun and pen the Florida product to an extension.

CGJ has been a key fixture in the New Orleans secondary for two years now, showing versatility as a nickel CB and the necessary traits to hold his own over the top. In 43 games, he has 161 tackles, 5 picks, 3 sacks, and a forced fumble.

It will be interesting to see how he fits into Gannon’s secondary alongside Epps, but it’s hard to ignore just how stacked the DB room is on paper.

We’ll have more on the story as it unfolds.

Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

