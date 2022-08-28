Dolphins bludgeon Eagles 48-10 in the final preseason game of 2022

The Miami Dolphins played their starters for a quarter and the Eagle’s backups couldn’t keep up as the Philadelphia Eagles dropped their final preseason contest of 2022 by a score of 48-10.

Dolphins roll past Eagles

Tua Tagovailoa completed 6-7 passes for 121 yards while leading the Dolphins’ offense to scores on each of their first three possessions. Newly-acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill burned Philadelphia’s secondary on the first play with a 51-yard completion that was capped off by a River Cracraft touchdown.

Philadelphia did not play any of the expected starters, and the second-team offense struggled to keep up with Miami’s starters. Gardner Minshew played in two possessions and completed 6-9 passes for 48 yards.

The Eagles were in a 27-0 hole at the end of the first half that was compounded with a Reid Sinnett pick-six to Elijah Campbell.

Sinnett’s early game struggles only persisted in the second half of the contest. The former Dolphins preseason standout completed just 12-22 passes for one interception. The lone offensive bright spot came from Jason Huntley in the fourth quarter when the special teams ace recorded a 67-yard touchdown run.

With the loss, the Eagles finished their preseason with a 1-2 record with the main starters only getting in action in the first preseason game with the Jets.

Philadelphia will start the 2022 season on the road in Detroit. Miami on the other hand will open their season at home against the New England Patriots.

Eagles Game Notes

The Eagles have several interesting depth questions that need to be made for the 53-man roster. None more so than at the quarterback position. Reid Sinnett has performed poorly in preseason games, and Carson Strong hasn’t been ready. Normally the team wants to have three quarterbacks on the roster but there’s no reason to keep three on this roster. Cuts are due by Tuesday at 4 pm.

Davion Taylor’s roster spot was considered a lock early on in the preseason but poor practices and struggles in the last couple of preseason games have muddied the waters for the former third-round selection. Taylor played deep into the third quarter in today’s game which is extremely telling.

Jalen Reagor was taken out early which would only think to solidify his spot on the 53-man roster Tuesday. Keep in mind there have been reports of the Eagles still looking for depth at safety so a trade can’t be completely overruled by Tuesday either.

Deon Cain has been excellent throughout the preseason, but playing into the third quarter all but guarantees he could be one of the last decisions to make. Of note, track star Devon Allen made several excellent plays on special teams and punt coverage. Allen won’t make the 53 on his receiving numbers, but his strong work in special teams as of late could make things interesting.

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky