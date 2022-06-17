Phillies vs Nationals: Betting preview & predictions

Things got off to a great start for the Philadelphia Phillies in their series against the Nats on Thursday. A 10-1 win ticked every box a fan could possibly have, and leaves the team in a great position to further capitalize on a flailing 23-43 franchise. Here’s all you need to know for game 2.

There isn’t much that needs to be said other than this is a total mismatch right now. The Nats offense does have a habit of getting on base and avoiding strikeouts, but they’ve been outscored by 34 runs over their last 10 games, which says all you need to know. It doesn’t matter how many times Garcia and Bell get on base if neither can get home.

As for the Phillies, Rhys Hoskins has been piping hot over his last 10, with 5 home runs and 11 RBI in that span. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper have been exceptional too and both played key parts in yesterday’s win, putting up a pair of runs each.

The Nats are 2-8 in their last 10, and the Phillies are 8-2. That should say all you need to know.

Phillies vs Nationals Pitching matchup

Ranger Suarez (4-4, 4.40 ERA) , Joan Adon (0-0)

Suarez has to be licking his lips at the prospect of this matchup. The Nationals called up Adon for a spot start. In his previous stint with them, he posted a 6.95 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. Yikes.

As for Suarez, he’s been fairly good on the road this season and against an offense that can’t put the cherry on the cake, it’s hard to see that changing.

The only worry is the relief pitching. A 4.20 ERA isn’t exactly great and the Nationals have been struck out less than any other team this year. If it does somehow end up in a tense close, one has to wonder whether or not this relief unit will have enough in the tank to squeak out a win. Hopefully, it shouldn’t come to that.

Betting information

The run total is set high for this one and with good reason. The pitching matchup is just begging for some juice here and although it’s inflated, I’m willing to take the punt on there being over 10.5 runs between the two sides.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum