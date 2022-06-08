Phillies vs Brewers: Betting preview & predictions for Wednesday

The Phillies are back in action tonight with a bid to try and complete their second sweep in as many series. They’ve demolished the Brewers up to this point and will now send their prized pitcher to the mound. Can they get one step closer to completing the sweep?

Last time out

Ranger Suarez had himself a night in the 3-2 win over the Brewers He looked much more like the pitcher we all became familiar with last year during his stint as a reliever and this propelled the Phils to an unlikely win. Ironically enough, when the pitching is good, the offense slumbers.

Bryce Harper sac-fly’d his way to the only Phils’ run of the game until the ninth inning, where it looked as though all would be over until Alec Bohm delivered a Bohm to left-center. Phillies win.

Pitching matchup

Aaron Nola (3-4, 3.92 ERA) vs Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.51 ERA)

Besides a barrage of hits from the Giants in the 6th inning of his last start, Nola has been petty reliable up to this point. He’s dealt with some poor luck and some putrid fielding that have cost him games that were otherwise looking to be wins. Just like Suarez last night, the Brewers could be the perfect team for Nola to pitch against and re-light the fire. He has a 2.63 career ERA against them.

Betting information

The Phillies are favorites going into this matchup and understandably so. It doesn’t take advanced analytics to decipher what the word ‘momentum’ means and I’m going to back that again here. If the pitching is as solid as it was last night and the offense can even find remote success, this should bthe next step in a clean sweep.

Photo Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis