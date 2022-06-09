Phillies vs Brewers: Betting preview & picks for Thursday’s game

It feels like it’s impossible to stop this Phillies team from rolling. They’re now 5-0 under Rob Thomson and looking to complete a sweep of the Brewers this afternoon, with the opening pitch coming at 2:10 PM EST from American Family Field.

Last game

I said in yesterday’s preview that if Aaron Nola can provide an efficient effort at the mound and the Phillies can at least show some level of consistency on offense, this would be a walk in the park. That turned out to be the case as Nola dominated behind an explosive day at the office from the batting order in a 10-0 win.

Nola pitched 8 innings, allowing only 4 hits, 0 runs, and totaling 6 strikeouts. You couldn’t ask for much more.

On offense, Kyle Schwarber led the way with 4 hits and a pair of RBI’s, while Bryce Harper drove three home, and Bryson Stott continued his hot run of form with a trio of runs on four hits. There’s clearly a real buzz in the dugout right now.

Phillies vs Brewers: Pitching matchup

Zach Eflin (204, 3.88 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes (3-3, 2.50 ERA)

This is where the Phillies will really be tested. If they want the sweep, they’re going to have to grind it out against 2021 Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes. He’s sported had a 2.38 ERA since 2020. Burnes currently leads the NL in strikeouts and WHIP (84 and 0.922). This will be the first time that the Phils have faced Burnes, and they’ll try to match his play with that of Eflin.

The Phils will need the Zach Eflin who decimated the Angels to show up this afternoon. Against L.A,, Eflin went 8 IP, allowing just 5 hits and a walk. He currently has a 3.88 ERA this season. His 1.137 WHIP is the lowest of his career.

Betting information

The Phillies are actually underdogs going into today’s matchup which is probably due to the prowess of Burnes. However, the Phils have been able to fire countless runs past anyone in their path. Through the opening nine days of June, they rank second in OBS, 6th in runs, and 2nd in home-runs out of all MLB teams. Burnes may be able to slow the bleeding, but he can’t magically heal the wound. Take the Phils with a +1.5 spread while the price is still friendly.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola