WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Preview: Match predictions for the last stop before WrestleMania XL

WWE heads to Perth this weekend for the last Premium Live Event before WrestleMania XL takes over Philadelphia. The Elimination Chamber has been a staple match in WWE for over 20 years now and has since become a staple of the PLE schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: How to watch

Date: Saturday, February 24th, 2024

Start Time: 5AM EST

Location: Optus Stadium in Burswood, Perth, Western Australia

How to watch: WWE Network

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Judgement Day (c) vs Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest have been a formidable tag team for a while and this match could well be the best of the night. Dunne and Bate are two of NXT’s finest and have put on some real bangers throughout their careers, but The Judgement Day probably won’t be dropping the belt to a team going through an identity change.

Prediction: The Judgement Day wins

Women’s Elimination Chamber match: Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Naomi vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Tiffany Stratton

The Women’s chamber match should be an exciting affair, but there’s only one real winner if we’re being honest. Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley has been gently teased for a while now and while it would be amazing to see Bianca back in that spot, or Liv Morgan get an opportunity, Becky Lynch is the only real superstar draw who hasn’t been in the main event picture for a while.

She’s largely been in tag matches with Bianca and Shotzi in 2024, which could spark some interesting drama in the chamber. With that said, Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley is likely the match that will be setup.

Prediction: Could we see a tease for a future rivalry between Lynch and Belair? I’d be all for it, but Lynch wins the chamber matchup in Perth.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Nia Jax

This could be a fun match. Nia definitely looks better than she did in her last run with the WWE but I can’t see Rhea dropping the belt anytime soon. Her title run this fat hasn’t been littered with defenses, but a win over a physically dominant opponent would be a great Segway into a pre-Mania feud with an emerging contender who can be put over while still taking a pin.

Prediction: Rhea defends comfortably and will set a challenge. This would be the perfect launchpad for Jade Cargill to give her a proving ground against Rhea in a short feud while we await the fall out from the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup, especially since Bailey has set her sights on Iyo Sky.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs Kevin Owens vs LA Knight vs Randy Orton vs Logan Paul vs Bobby Lashley

The lineup for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match is really impressive, but the build has felt a little confusing at times. Drew McIntyre losing would be such a fun storyline. His bitterness over the past few months has been one of the shining beacons of WWE programming, and he has history with a few of the participants.

As for who faces Seth at Mania, I’d love to see LA Knight. He’s so deserving of a Title match where he’s actually likely to win, whereas the match against Reigns felt destined to go only one way. If he can prove he can hang with some of the real WWE heavyweights in such a tough matchup, it would spark a real fire that could push him over the line at Mania, especially if there’s Bloodline interference in Philly.

Predictions: LA Knight wins the Elimination Chamber match, Logan Paul does his best Hangman Adam Page impression, and Bobby Lashley bursts back onto main event scene to later eye up a match with Gunther.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Grayson Waller effect featuring Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

While this isn’t a match, it’s one of the most anticipated segments of the entire night. Nobody really knows whether or not Cody Rhodes is going to finish his story at WrestleMania XL, but all signs are pointing towards an unlikely alliance between The American Nightmare and one of his biggest rivals since returning to the WWE, Seth Rollins.

The duo did a fantastic job at the WrestleMania kickoff show of separating themselves from the likes of Roman Reigns and The Rock, preaching their work ethic and how important being a fighting champion really is. The fact that Reigns wrestles a few times a year hasn’t sat well with either party, and with The Rock now aligning himself with The Bloodline, a tag match feels all but inevitable, with fans automatically siding with the babyface team who will be hoping to set their differences aside in a bid to end The Bloodline’s reign of terror.

The Elimination Chamber segment with Grayson Waller is going to be very interesting. Will Waller stir the pot and drive a wedge between the unlikely partners, or will they instead come closer together? Both are brilliant on the mic and we could be set for some fantastic promo work to really build hype towards WrestleMania XL.



Photo Credit: Dean Moses, Schnepps media/AMNY