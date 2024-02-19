WWE set to launch five-day Fan Experience in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

WrestleMania XL is rapidly approaching and if you’re already excited, today’s news is only going to fuel the fire. WWE announced on Monday that it has partnered with Fanatics to bring a five-day fan experience to the Pennsylvania Convention Center between April 4-8.

What is the ‘WWE World’ Fan Experience?

With WrestleMania XL just around the corner, WWE and Fanatics have announced a five-day fan experience that will be a must for any fan, whether you’re attending Mania or not.

Because this is the 40th anniversary of the iconic event, there will be plenty of exhibits and activities for fans to take part in that celebrate the rich history of WrestleMania.

Held at Pennsylvania Convention Center, the event will boast a huge WWE Superstore, autograph signings provided by Fanatics Live, and, of course, a chance to meet some top WWE superstars.

There will be meet-and-greets, live podcasts, and interviews with some of the top names in sports entertainment. This is a great chance to add a truly unique experience in the week preceding WrestleMania XL, which takes place on April 6-7.

How can I get tickets to ‘WWE World’ Fan Experience?

Tickets for the ‘WWE World’ Fan Experience go on sale this Thursday, February 22nd at 10AM EST. Prices are set to range from $30 to $300 depending on how much of the experience you wish to partake in.

