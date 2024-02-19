WWE Raw preview for 2/19/24: All roads lead to Perth

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

FILE – WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes is shown during the ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the cover stars for WWE 2K24 videogames. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill, File)

The last stop before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is here. WWE Raw will be live from the Honda Center in Anaheim for one final rodeo before this weekend’s exciting event.

WWE Raw: How to Watch

When: February 29th, 2024

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim

How: USA Network

WWE Raw: The Card

Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre

The history between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre is rich. The two last fought in iconic British Indie promotion, WCPW back in 2017 when their career trajectories looked very different. The former ‘Dashing ones’ tag team partners will now square off on Monday Night Raw.

Cody looks set to headline WrestleMania in one way or another, and Drew’s latest heel run has been some of the most entertaining work of his career.

McIntyre’s latest escapade involved attacking Sami Zayn at the end of last week’s show, but Cody Rhodes ran to the ring for the save, hitting the Scotsman with his trademark Cody Cutter, getting some revenge for what has been around a month-long spat between the two.

Can Cody get past one of the perennial Main Eventers and finally focus all of his attention on WrestleMania, or will Drew McIntyre continue to be a thorn in his side?

Gunther vs Jey USO for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

I really like this matchup on paper. Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE history and will face Jey USO for the strap tonight.

USO’s run since leaving the bloodline has been…interesting. It hasn’t been filed with the main event glitz and glamor his persona promised, but he does get a shot to show his singles prowess against one of the most vicious wrestlers in the business. If there’s ever a statement match, this is the one. Even if USO loses, showing he can hang with Gunther, who boasts a completely contrasting skillset, would be a great way to make an impact.

Last Chance Battle Royal for Women’s Elimination Chamber

Zoey Stark, Michin, Shayna Baszler, Alba Fyre, and Zelina Vega will take part in a battle royal for the final spot in the Women’s Chamber match in Perth this weekend.

It’s hard not to fancy Vega or Baszler for this bout. Baszler has a domineering style of wrestling and feels well-equipped to thrive in an environment she has done so before.

However, don’t look past Zoey Stark. She’s done nothing but turn heads since leaping out of NXT and has already proved she can win a battle royal. Would she be able to go all the way and win the Chamber match in Perth? It’s a lofty expectation, but if she can eliminate someone like Baszler tonight, then who’s to say?

DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) & The Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & JD McDonagh)

I’m a big DIY fan. The glory days of NXT were headlined by ‘Rebel Heart’ and endless bangers involving both Gargano and Ciampa. Teaming with The Miz & R-Truth feels like something out of 2011, and I’m here for all the nostalgia and chaos R-Truth is going to give his teammates tonight.

The Judgement Day is one of the most established factions in WWE at this point and we’re yet to really see any real wrinkles in the group. Could a match against four other superstars divide what has been a near-unstoppable faction?

Priest & Balor will defend their tag titles against British Strong Style (or whatever it’s being changed to 🙁 ) this weekend in Perth.

what else to expect on WWE Raw

Others being advertised include WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, and Becky Lynch.

