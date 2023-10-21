Dolphins vs Eagles: +1100 Same Game Parlay is primed to cash

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Dolphins vs Eagles: The Philadelphia Eagles will face one of the AFC’s hottest teams this weekend. The Miami Dolphins come to town and will be embraced by a Sea of Kelly Green at Lincoln Financial Field, but will they be able to pick up where the Jets left off, or can Philly rebound?

If you’re looking to bet on Sunday Night Football this week, we have a spicy Same Game Parlay for anyone looking to bet on Dolphins vs Eagles.

Dolphins vs Eagles: Week 7 info

Date: Sunday, October 22nd

Time: 8:20 PM ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV channel: NBC, NFL Gamepass (DAZN)

NFL Week 7 odds: Dolphins vs Eagles

Spread: Miami Dolphins +3 | Philadelphia Eagles -3

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins +124 | Philadelphia Eagles -148

Total: Over/Under 51.5

Dolphins vs Eagles: Parlay +1100

Ahead of this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup, here are some props we like from Dolphins vs Eagles, bundled into a spicy Same Game Parlay at +1100.

A.J Brown UNDER 82.5 receiving yards +100

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, right, celebrates a catch with cornerback Darius Slay, center, and head coach Nick Sirianni, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

A.J Brown has been on an absolute tear recently, so much so that his four-game streak of 125+ yards is the most of any Eagles receiver ever. While I don’t doubt that he’ll continue to find his way into the history books and remain a key cog in the offense, this feels like a game where his stats might drop off a little.

Firstly, the Dolphins are down to just Xavien Howard in terms of elite corners, and you can bet your bottom dollar he’ll be tasked with stopping A.J Brown wreaking havoc. That’s a tough matchup for Brown.

On top of that, the Eagles have just added Julio Jones to their offense. He isn’t going to take drastic targets away, but Brown and Smitty have dominated targets this year (60 and 47), while the remaining wideouts have combined for just 12. Jones will give Hurts a huge upgrade over the middle and that’s bound to encourage a more even spread of the ball, which should also lend itself to A.J’s target this week going under 83.

Raheem Mostert UNDER 51.5 rushing yards -115

Raheem Mostert has gone OVER in 4 of 6 games this year, but the Eagles have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL. If there is ever a game for Miami to switch things up and try to find an unconventional way to unseat a defense that hasn’t given up 64+ yards all season, this is the one.

This game promises to be a real shootout and there is every chance that Tua is forced to throw from behind, or even start by trying to air it out in a bid to get in front of the quickening tempo.

Mostert actually ranks 7th in Red Zone touches (Hat-tip to Rotoballer), so a good pivot would be to bet on an anytime rushing TD at -140, but I like the better odds on his rushing total.

Jalen Hurts OVER 256 passing yards +100

Make no mistake, Jalen Hurts is going to have to be on his A-Game and the Dolphins pass defense is hardly electric. On top of missing Jalen Ramsey, the unit has surrendered an average of 229 passing yards per game and that number stands at 236 on the road.

The Eagles’ defense might be hurting, but the offense certainly isn’t (outside of Lane Johnson). The Dolphins are going to be under fire early and often against a quarterback who will likely have a few chips on his shoulder. One from the Jets, one from a former teammate who replaced him in Tua, and another from himself.

In front of the Philadelphia faithful and donning midnight green, this feels like a Jalen Hurts masterclass game.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrates after the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-14 in an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Both teams to score 20+ points

It’s a boring pick, I know. I could’ve gone for a D’Andre Swift anytime TD, but the total for this game sits at 51, so scoring is clearly expected.

Tyreek Hill is a monster, as is A.J Brown. The Dolphins’ defense is hardly dominant and the Philly defense is still missing key players due to injury. This has the hallmarks of a back-and-forth shootout and I can’t see a way where either team scores fewer than 20 points.

Miami are averaging 37 points per game, most in the NFL, and the Eagles are averaging 25. This is about as simple as it gets.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton