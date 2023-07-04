Philadelphia Sports

Wimbledon 2023: 4 best betting picks for day 3 and a HUGE parlay

Wimbledon
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina’s Pedro Cachin during their first round men’s singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are well underway and we’ve already been able to cash some big parlays and single bets. We predicted Alexander Bublik would win his opening matchup along with Jessica Pegula and several others, giving our day 2 +909 parlay a great chance of cashing once suspended games resume. Can we run it back for day 3?

Wimbledon Parlay: +1004

If you’re going to be betting on Wimbledon, why not add in our matchup props to your parlay? We’ve found some great picks to build this +1004 Same Game Parlay

Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain take part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Alexander Bublik to beat Jeffery John Wolf -225

Bublik was my darling on day 1 of the Wimbledon Championships as he sailed past his opponent despite the odds suggesting a tight affair. We see the same here.

Bublik was the 24-seed coming into Wimbledon and most recently won the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle which is also played on Grass.

While JJW is ranked 48th in the world, it’s worth noting he maintains a 2-0 record against Bublik, including a win at this year’s Miami Open. I expect Bublik to pull one back at Wimbledon and keep his sensational Summer rolling.

Tomas Barrios Vera to beat David Goffin +115

David Goffin was originally slated to take on Nick Kyrgios in the opening round before he shockingly withdrew because of a lingering injury. Goffin made light work of his replacement, Fabian Marozsan and now faces Tomas Barrios Vera who was taken the distance by Sebastian Baez.

However, TBV is 4-0 on grass over the last 12 months and an easier round 1 matchup for Goffin may incite complacency. He’s also a much better server of the ball which will be crucial on this surface. There isn’t much between the two players, but with Barrios Vera having to work a little harder in game 1 and Goffin being handed a near-bye, I like Tomas Barrios Vera to win.

Lorenzo Musetti to beat Jaume Munar -600

We backed the Italian in round 1 and he delivered in thunderous fashion. This should be a similarly easy matchup, with Munar coming into Wimbledon ranked 109th in the world. The last time Munar faced someone ranked inside the top 100 was back at the French Open where he won a single set against Francisco Cerundolo, but losing two of the four by a combined 10 games.

Musetti should breeze to victory here.

Marketta Vondrousova to beat Veronika Kudermetova +125

Kudermetova ranks 12th in the world and will be facing 42nd-ranked Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday. Vondrousova actually beat Kudermetova back when they clashed in Miami earlier this year.

Kudermetova did win in straight sets, but there are still very valid fitness concerns. As the tournament progresses, they’re only going to rise and this could give an edge to a player who has already beaten her once this year already.

On her day, Kudermetova is by far the better player, but having to grind out a match that could go three sets is really going to test her physically. Vondrousova may have more of an edge than the odds suggest, so I’m happy to back her here.

    AP Photo/Kin Cheung

