Wimbledon 2023: 5 best betting picks for day 2 and a HUGE parlay

It’s officially that time of year. Wimbledon, one of the most prestigious Tennis tournaments on the planet, takes place this weekend in London, England. It’s the oldest tournament in the world and is filled with a rich history of thrilling games, shocking wins, and legendary moments. The 2023 Wimbledon tournament promises to be no exception and from a betting perspective, there is so much to get involved with!

With opening day providing us with some great Tennis, here are our favorite picks for day 2.

Betrivers Sportsbook $100 Deposit Match up to $250 Claim Now New Player Bonus matched deposit bonus up to $250 Claim Now

Wimbledon Parlay: +909

If you’re going to be betting on Wimbledon, why not add in our matchup props to your parlay? We’ve found some great picks to build this +909 Same Game Parlay

Use our promo code below to get some of the best sign-up offers for Wimbledon

Betrivers Sportsbook $100 Deposit Match up to $250 Claim Now New Player Bonus matched deposit bonus up to $250 Claim Now

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain take part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Hamad Medjedovic to beat Chris O’Connell +115

I LOVE this pick. Again, as we mentioned yesterday, value can be sparse at Wimbledon. Medjedovic comes into this with the hopes of Serbia on his young shoulders and does so following an impressive qualifying process to get to the tournament. He’s 8-2 in his last 10 and 36-26 in the last year.

O’Connell is 3-7 over his last 10 despite having the better overall record. The Aussie did reach the quarter-finals in Stuttgart, but there are a lot more eyes on the young Serbian’s red-hot start. Medjedovic beat a top-50 player in Ricardas Bernakis To qualify for Wimbledon and won’t be intimidated by O’Connell’s experience.

If you want to play it safe, Scores24.live states that Medjedovic is 14-2 at a +2.5 games handicap in his last 16 games.

Cameron Norrie to beat Thomas Machac -600

The British #1 returns to Wimbledon hoping to prove that last year’s miracle run to the Semi-Finals and comes into Wimbledon having gone 5-0 on grass courts this season after a sluggish start on Clay. This pick is much more about a player who has only gotten better as he’s entered the run-in to Wimbledon than it is about Machac, but Norrie’s price is appealing here.

Daria Saville to beat Katie Boulter +220

Katie Boulter is ranked 89th in the world ahead of Wimbledon, while Daria Saville comes into this one ranked 231st.

Boulter is 8-3 on grass this year and recently won her first WTA Trophy in Nottingham, while Saville lost in the qualifying round of her most recent tournament against a 76-seeded player. With that in mind, you may be wondering why we’re picking Daria Saville to win.

These two have met before back in 2022 with Saville claiming the spoils in a 2-1 game and one of the reasons the odds aren’t tighter is due to the fact that she’s missed a huge chunk of time rehabbing an injury.

We just don’t know how well Saville is going to perform here due to the fact she’s only played two matches this season. However, it’s a risk I’m willing to take. If a less-than 100% Saville is only +220 against a red-hot Katie Boulter, then something tells me this won’t be as one-sided as the outlook may otherwise suggest.

Andy Murray to win against Ryan Peniston -1000

Don’t question it, just blindly bet that Andy Murray is going to make it out of the first round of Wimbledon just like he has every single year he’s entered the tournament (excluding absences).

Jessica Pegula to beat Cristina Bucsa -700

Pegula is the #4 ranked player in the entire world and is somehow only -700 against Bucsa, who sits 78th. Bucsa is 15-15 in matches this year, Pegula is 30-11. She’s also 3-1 on grass in 2023. This is an easy way to juice up the parlay.

Wimbledon day 2 best betting offers

If you’re looking to bet on Wimbledon, make sure to take advantage of some of these exciting sign-up offers!

AP Photo/Matt Rourke