3 surprising moves the Eagles should make before the 2023 season

The Eagles have been notoriously known for making big trades when you least expect it. They’re the one franchise that has been able to find value on the market without coughing up high-value picks or players of their own. Throughout this offseason they’ve made value move after value move but could they have some more surprising moves up their sleeve for the 2023 season?

Here are three moves that I can see happening within the coming months to the end of the year:

The Eagles extend D’Andre Swift

After letting go of their most productive running back since LeSean McCoy, the Eagles invested in two backs that have been held back by injuries over the last couple of seasons. With Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift now on the roster, the Eagles may have an Alshon Jeffery-Torrey Smith situation on their hands.

While the likelihood of them keeping both RBs is very slim, I can see the Eagles investing in Swift for the long haul. Swift’s receiving ability brings back the memories of Darren Sproles a bit and it could factor in a 2-3 year extension for the former Georgia Bulldog.

But for this to happen, Swift will have to have a career season in Philadelphia. If he does, then I can see the Eagles pulling off an in-season extension to keep this unique weapon.

Trading for a LInebacker

The Eagles are currently platooning Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow to be their starting linebackers but this is a team that is still contending. I find it hard to believe that they will settle for a younger player alongside Dean for the 2023 season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 02: Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) enters the field during training camp on August 2, 2022 at the Novacare Complex in Philadelphia, PA (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire)

With that said, I can see them trading for a Patrick Queen or Devin White. The cost may be in the price range that they want and if either of those players walks after the 2023 season then a comp pick could be in play for Howie Roseman. Don’t count out Howie just because history disagrees. The man wants to win and pairing Dean with one of those veterans would help this defense.

Should the Eagles extend Jack Driscoll?

Let’s be honest, it’s been a great ride seeing just how deep this offensive line is. But that could only last for so long. Even after drafting Tyler Steen and having Cam Jurgens play either backup or RG this season, the Eagles aren’t as deep as they used to be. They let Andre Dillard walk as well as Isaac Seumalo this offseason and I think that they can afford for that to happen again.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 18: Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (63) sets up to block during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 18, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire)

While many have been down on Jack Driscoll, he’s more than just a serviceable offensive lineman. His ability to play both tackle spots will be key for a team that’s big on consistency. We saw what happened when Driscoll had to start three games last season but he did have some good moments. Extending him ensures that the line has a steady backup that is familiar with the system for the long haul.

