What would an Eagles trade for Devin White look like? 3 huge trades Philly could make

The idea of getting Devin White in a midnight green jersey hijacked the internet on April 11 after the “fed up” linebacker requested a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the 25-year-old doesn’t like the way negotiations on a long-term contract have been rolling out as he enters the fourth year of his rookie deal.

Tampa Bay has already picked up his fifth-year option, although White could surely make life hard for the Buccaneers by continuing to voice his displeasure publicly. Holding out or sitting out would be other ways to force the issue. Enter the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles have an opening at linebacker after losing T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency. The current plan is to ride with second-year man Nakobe Dean and insert “lottery ticket” Nicholas Morrow next to him. Patrick Johnson, Kyron Johnson, and Davion Taylor should get extended looks there, too.

Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who recently requested a trade, commented on new #Eagles CB Greedy Williams post “Philly 🦅,” a couple weeks back saying:



“Let’s make it happen”



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/kZY2idkwGT — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 11, 2023

They trend more as depth pieces so going out and getting Devin White — a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020 — should be a tempting proposition for Howie Roseman. He’s bound to at least make a call. Greed Williams already did. If Roseman does pick up the phone, then here are some possible trade packages that make sense:

Eagles give up the No. 10 Overall Pick to land Devin White

The clearest and easiest path to Devin White would be offering Tampa Bay the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft. It doesn’t feel like the typical Howie Roseman move since he would essentially be giving up a top-end pick for a position not normally valued in Philadelphia. Remember, the Eagles haven’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since Jerry Robinson in 1979.

However, Devin White is one of the best young players at the position in the game. He’s had at least 124 tackles and 16 quarterback hits over the past three seasons, plus six career forced fumbles. The Eagles might have to throw in a future third-rounder to sweeten the pot.

#Compensation: No. 10 pick in 2023, plus Round 3 selection in 2024.

Since 2020 there have only been three instances of an NFL player accumulating 120 tackles and 15 QB hits in a single season



2020: Devin White

2021: Devin White

2022: Devin White pic.twitter.com/Db62sVj8Po — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 11, 2023

2. Get Creative with Spare Parts:

Another possible avenue to trading for Devin White would involve giving up the No. 30 overall pick in 2023. There has been talk about the Eagles possibly trading back — Mel Kiper Jr. mentioned the Seahawks — so shipping that pick wouldn’t be a surprise.

The Buccaneers are searching for a quarterback to replace Tom Brady and the chance to grab Herndon Hooker there at the end of the first round might be worth it to them.

Of course, the Eagles would have to flesh it out with a few capable bodies, like OT Jack Driscoll and WR Quez Watkins. Those two youngsters seem like perfect pieces to compete for starting jobs in Tampa Bay. Their ceilings are capped in Philly, plus they are unrestricted free agents in 2024.

#Compensation: No. 30 pick in 2023, plus Jack Driscoll and Quez Watkins.

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker is scheduled to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/9HcWNhL5Yl — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 6, 2023

3. Devin White sparks first round mayhem

The Eagles aren’t likely to secure White unless they surrender at least one first-round pick. The 25-year-old linebacker was the No. 5 overall pick in 2019, with All-Pro and Pro-Bowl accolades under his name. They will have to give up valuable assets to get him in the nest. But, what if Howie Roseman moved around the draft board like a professional chess player to get everything he wanted?

For example: Philly swaps the No. 10 overall pick, plus their 2023 second-rounder (No. 62) and a 2024 second-rounder in exchange for White and multiple picks from Tampa Bay. He could ask for their 2023 first-rounder (No. 19) along with their 2023 third-rounder (No. 82), then he trades both those picks to New England to get up to No. 14.

It’s possible Jalen Carter is still sitting there. If not, the Eagles would be in prime position to happily grab one of the following playmakers: CB Devon Witherspoon, DE Nolan Smith, DT Calijah Kancey, or maybe RB Bijan Robinson.

#Compensation: No. 1o pick in 2023 and No. 62 pick, plus Round 2 pick in 2024, in exchange for No. 19 pick and No. 82 pick from Tampa Bay.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Eagles have granted permission to Darius Slay to seek a trade, per @diannaESPN. pic.twitter.com/NnR63Dv9BS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2023

Bonus: Darius Slay for Devin White:

No way the Eagles revisit the rumored Darius Slay trade talks after extending him at a team-friendly rate. He wants to be in Philly. The team wants him here. Still, this would have been a very interesting play about a month ago.

Important to note: Tampa Bay probably wouldn’t want a 32-year-old cornerback, especially not with two stud starters — Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis III — already on the roster. Rule this one out.

Will we see the Eagles make a push for Devin White? Only time will tell…