Devin White has requested a trade and the Eagles are a perfect landing spot

The start to the new league year has been chaotic but the fun has only just begun. Devin White decided to cause a stir a few weeks back with a series of Instagram photos that sparked speculation over his future with the Bucs. It was then reported on Tuesday that the star linebacker has indeed requested a trade…and it’s a trade that the Eagles would be very wise to pursue.

These aren’t unfamiliar waters for the Eagles

Trading for a player on his fifth-year option? That sounds like the Howie Roseman seal of approval to me. The esteemed GM pursued Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a similar scenario last year, robbing the Saints in one of the most impressive trades of 2022, and while A.J Brown didn’t have an option year on his rookie deal, he too was acquired for pennies on the dollar and subsequently given a new long-term deal.

Devin White is one of the biggest stars at the linebacker position – one the Eagles sorely crave some long-term stability at and if the Bucs know they’re going to be losing him next year anyway, this could be a huge opportunity for Howie Roseman to roll up his sleeves and see what he can do.

Devin White, you might be an Eagle…

It’s also interesting to note that Devin White has some links with The Eagles. The team recently signed former Browns, and crucially to this story, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams. The two played together during their collegiate days and a reunion might be likelier than you think.

The former second-round pick posted a picture on Instagram highlighting his arrival to the City of Brotherly Love, and our Eagles writer Chris Infante spotted something a little suspicious.

That’s Devin White’s Instagram account saying ‘Let’s make it happen‘. Weeks later, that comment carries some significant weight.

CLEVELAND, OH – JANUARY 09: Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams (26) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on January 9, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

Devin White on the trade block?

White is going to cost the Bucs $11.7M. His team currently ranks last in the NFL with only $726K in available space. It’s safe to say that freeing up $12M would be optimal, especially if White could be leaving next year anyway.

The Eagles, as aforementioned, are no strangers to poaching players on short-term deals. From there, if they can’t work out a contract, they let him walk and rinse and repeat this process while younger players develop under the radar, waiting to eventually take over that role.

White and Williams spent time together at LSU and were part of the same draft class. Not only is there clear chemistry there, but Howie Roseman has recently taken an affinity for SEC schools when it comes to drafting, so that could also be an angle here.

TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Devin White (45) looks into the offensive backfield during the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 05, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire)

Devin White would be a perfect fit for the Eagles

Philly is in the market for a linebacker after both Kyzir White and T.J Edwards left in free agency. They do have Nakobe Dean waiting in the wings, but he can’t play both spots and would benefit from a running-mate as dominant as White. He has won a Super Bowl, been named to the Pro Bowl, and has rallied to 124+ tackles in each of his last 3 seasons.

There is a chance that the Bucs would at least be open to negotiation with Philadelphia. If they know there is little chance of retaining White, they may as well cash in now before losing him for nothing. Maybe it costs a third-round pick and some change, or maybe the price is too steep. Whatever the case, it would behoove the Eagles to at least enquire about Devin White.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire