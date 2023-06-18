5 Eagles prop bets that could give fans big returns in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are a few months away from kickstarting their 2023 campaign, but fans looking to bet on the upcoming season already have plenty of exciting markets available. Whether you’re looking to back a Jalen Hurts MVP campaign or potentially find some value on DeVonta Smith’s receiving total, there’s something for everyone.
We’ve found 5 of the most promising prop bets currently available to Eagles fans.
Philadelphia Eagles longest winning streak in 2023: Over 4.5 games +100
$100 returns $200
Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles have a tougher schedule this year than they did in 2022, but the first half of the season is filled with winnable games:
New England Patriots
Minnesota Vikings
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Rams
These are the opening five games of the season and there is every chance that the Birds come away from the opening stanza with a 5-0 record. Given how tough the back-end of the schedule looks to be, stacking early wins will be vital and the Eagles have every chance of doing so against five sub-par opponents in a row.
Dallas Goedert over 3.5 regular season touchdowns
$100 returns $183
Dallas Goedert recorded 3 touchdowns in 2022 and 4 in 2021. It might feel like the tight end is an afterthought in what is now a star-studded offense, but make no mistake, he isn’t. He recorded 50+ yards in 8 games last year and it’s not like the Eagles have even found a viable TE2, let alone someone to take those targets away from him.
Goedert remains just as integral to the offense as he always has been and with some stiffer secondaries on the schedule and a year of Sirianni’s rebuilt offense on tape, there’s a strong possibility that Jalen Hurts will seek out his reliable release valve a little more often.
Rashaad Penny under 600 rushing yards
$100 returns $190
Don’t get me wrong, I’m as excited about Penny’s arrival as the next man, but his upside was already going to be limited and that was before the D’Andre Swift trade happened.
The Eagles backfield has plenty of weapons, with Kenny Gainwell headlining what looks to be a four-man group. Committee is the key word, and it’s hard to guess who the workhorse back is going to be. Penny fits the bill and when healthy, he’s among the most dominant backs in the NFL.
However, Gainwell is the only back they’re committed too long-term and he saw his snaps surge in the postseason as he surpassed Miles Sanders on the depth chart. It’s likely that his trajectory continues while Penny takes on a ’LeGarrette Blount’ type role. In what is a coin flip at this stage, it’s easier to see Penny amassing under 600 yards than it is seeing him emerge as the leader of the pack and sustaining that position for an entire year.
Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC
$100 returns $340
Sure, the Dallas Cowboys did get better this offseason, but the NFC East is realistically going to be a one-horse race for the time being. That should push Philadelphia deep enough into the postseason where they only really have to only worry about one or two teams.
The Eagles have somehow taken an already lethal roster and made it even stronger. The lack of competition in the NFC outside of San Francisco is staggering, and it’s not like the Niners are going to pose too much of a threat en-route to becoming repeat NFC Champions.
Jalen Hurts to surpass 4,000 regular season passing yards
$100 returns $200
The 3,700 yard mark feels extremely attainable for Jalen Hurts, who displayed sensational growth as a passer in 2022. There just isn’t enough value on that prop to bet anything substantial on it. However, the 4,000-yard prop is much more interesting.
Patrick Mahomes, for instance, is -3500 to surpass 4,000 receiving yards (which is wild in itself) while Hurts ranks…14th.
That’s right, 14th.
The same quarterback who shattered records in 2022, led his team to a Super Bowl berth, and is bringing back an all-star offense, ranks behind Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott in this market??
I get that Hurts is seen as a dual-threat quarterback and will therefore throw less (in theory), but the incredible growth he showed as a throwing quarterback last year is hard not to double down on.
With the Eagles playing a much harder slate of games, the Birds will likely find themselves in more dogfights this year too, meaning Hurts is going to have to step up and will the team to victory which is only going to tack on significant passing yards to his totals.
This is the ONE market where Jalen Hurts is being overlooked and if you’re a betting man, it’s the one market worth backing.
